ZAXBY’S ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL ‘INSANE MUSIC TOUR’

Zaxby’s, the fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, announces its inaugural “Insane Music Tour” featuring Riser House Entertainment’s recording artist Jordan Rager. The tour, in partnership with Nashville-based Artistry Alliances, launches in Mississippi on Sept. 12-13 at 4:30 p.m. with additional appearances this fall in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky and Georgia (full list of dates below).

“Zaxby’s is committed to creating memorable guest experiences,” said Zaxby’s Chief Marketing Officer Joel Bulger. “The Zaxby’s ‘Insane Music Tour’ will add Jordan Rager’s insanely good songs to our cravable chicken and signature sauces. We think it’s the perfect combo.”



An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups and tailgates. Zaxby’s is offering its limited-time Zensation Zalad and new Zensation Fillet Sandwich until October 20. Both Zensation items pair perfectly with Zaxby’s Minute Maid Southern Peach Fizzle, also available in Lite.

Rager was born and raised in Loganville, GA. He grew up singing in church where he developed a lifelong passion for music. At age 15, Rager taught himself to play guitar and performed in a variety of restaurants, clubs and parties before his debut single “Southern Boy.” He is currently signed with Riser House Records and released his hit singles “Colorblind” and “Small Town Talkin” earlier this year. Rager’s latest single “Where You Been All My Life” is featured on the new 3D ‘Big Z’ The Chicken Snapchat filter created for the tour.

“Anybody who knows me, knows how big of a fan I am of Zaxby’s. I couldn’t be more excited to partner with them for the Zaxby’s ‘Insane Music Tour’ this fall,” Rager said. “I’m looking forward to getting to go some places I haven’t been in a while, meeting fans and playing my new music for everyone.”

Jordan Rager is the first performer in Zaxby’s new entertainment series, featuring various artists each year.

Zaxby’s Insane Music Tour Feat. Jordan Rager:

Sept. 12 – 1657 Sunset Dr. Grenada, Miss.

Sept. 13 – 2574 W. Jackson Ave. Oxford, Miss.

Sept. 19 – 1204 US Hwy 78 East Jasper, Ala.

Sept. 20 – 5420 McFarland Blvd. – Northport, Ala.

Sept. 26 – 139 E. Columbia Ave. Leesville, S.C.

Sept. 27 – 2320 Augusta Rd. West Columbia, S.C.

Oct. 3 – 10 Benton Rd. Travelers Rest, S.C.

Oct. 4 – 3915 Concord Pkwy S. Concord, N.C.

Oct. 10 – 1111 Kim Kent Dr. Richmond, Ky.

Oct. 11 – 104 Sand Lake Dr. Lexington, Ky.

Oct. 17 – 820 Hull Rd. Athens, Ga.

Oct. 18 – 3704 Atlanta Hwy. Athens, Ga.

(Appearances at 4:30 p.m.)

About Zaxby’s:

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.