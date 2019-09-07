COUNTRY MUSIC’S EMERGING DUO SMITHFIELD INVITED TO PERFORM AT DISNEY DU JOUR DANCE PARTY

Country music’s hottest emerging duo Smithfield was invited by Radio Disney Country (RDC) to perform at the Disney du Jour Dance Party at the 24th Epcot International Food & Wine Festival on Friday, September 6 and Saturday, September 7.



Radio Disney Country has been a big support to the Texas-born duo adding “If You Were Mine” to their playlist where it debuted in the Top 50 on the Radio Disney Country chart the week it was released and RDC still continue to play We Make Our Own.



Click HERE for Radio Disney Country’s recent feature on Smithfield’s “A Day In The Life” which followed Jennifer and Trey as they hung with family and prepared for a full day of sun-up to past sun-set media interviews, performing for hundreds of fans at the Radio Disney Country stage at Fan Fair X and the CMA Breakout Stage, signing autographs and then finally at the end of the day the opportunity to be fans themselves as they took in the show at Nissan Stadium – where they dream to one day play. The piece was across all of Radio Disney Country’s social platforms to promote the CMA Fest television special that aired last month on ABC Television.

Fans can hear Smithfield’s “We Make Our Own” from their We Make Our Own EP on Radio Disney Country now.

The rising male/female duo has been named an artist to watch by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Huffington Post and People among others.

Smithfield has had a busy spring and summer playing high-profile shows including most recently opening for Dustin Lynch in Montana this weekend, they have played the Grand Ole Opry, Nashville House Concert at War Memorial Auditorium and New York City’s Joe’s Pub, Stagecoach and Hotel Café in Hollywood, CA.The Nashville-based duo has been on tour all summer on their We Make Our Own Tour in support of their We Make Our Own EP playing in South Carolina, Colorado, Montana, Georgia, Kansas, Iowa, Connecticut, Washington, Illinois as well as a show in Canada.

Smithfield has been featured or will be featured in media outlets including Cowboys & Indians, Texas Lifestyle Magazine, Taste of Country, The Boot, One Country, Sounds Like Nashville, PopCulture, Whiskey Riff, Celebuzz, Nashville Insider, Nashville Gab, Nashville Access, NY Country Swag and more.



We Make Our Own, the title track of the EP, represents and is symbolic of Trey and Jennifer’s philosophy and personal anthem in how they live their life and how they handle their music careers- by paving and making their own way and doing it all a little differently. The EP is released by Deluge Records.



We Make Our Own EP includes all new songs and all true duets from the Texas-born singer/songwriters. We Make Our Own EP is available HERE.

Their critically-acclaimed single “Hey Whiskey” garnered rave reviews and was the song that caught the eye of not only Sirius XM and CMT but it put them on several “Artists To Watch” lists including People, Billboard, Huffington Post and Rolling Stone among others. Rolling Stone included “Hey Whiskey” as one of the “Best Country/Americana Songs” in their picks of the week and the Grand Ole Opry invited them to make their Opry debut and CMT championed the duo including them in their Artist Discovery Program to name a few.

To hear “Hey Whiskey” click HERE.



About Smithfield:

Smithfield was founded in 2011 with a dream as big as their home state of Texas. Vocalists, Trey and Jennifer, Smithfield took the stage by storm with their memorable music and stunning harmonies. Having grown up together, their on-stage chemistry is undeniably genuine and natural.

Country duos are unique in the music industry and male/female duos are even more unique and rare today. Two voices have to blend perfectly together, and that combination is often hard to find, even in two great singers. Against all odds, the duo has continued to persevere with their music and develop their sound. Trey and Jennifer have found that with a lot hard work and passion that anything can be accomplished. Smithfield has already landed opening gigs for established artists including Kane Brown, Scotty McCreery, Granger Smith, Dustin Lynch, Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion.

Mixing the heavily rock influenced background of Trey and the classical country tendency of Jennifer, Smithfield creates a unique blend of country sound that’s different and compelling.

Proving to be the hottest emerging duo in country music, Smithfield’s song “We Make Our Own” is currently included on Spotify’s Wild Country Playlist and “Me No You” is on the New Boots Playlist.