EMILY HACKETT RELEASES ACOUSTIC “EASY”

Nashville-based singer songwriter & CMT’s Next Woman of Country Emily Hackett released the acoustic demo for her hit single “Easy” stream now on Spotify | Apple Music | Amazon Music.

“Easy,” which is currently in regular rotation on the popular Nashville radio station, Lightning 100, is the lead single off Emily’s upcoming EP, By The Moon, out September 13th. Pre-save here: https://ffm.to/bythemoon

“Her forthcoming EP is a smart meeting-point between early-Aughts pop, country’s current genre playfulness and the one-name women of the Nineties (Faith, Trisha, Shania), with plenty of room for both tender and tongue-in-cheek confessionals.” – Rolling Stone Country

To celebrate By The Moon, Emily will perform the entire EP with a full band at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on September 13th. She will follow that performance in Nashville with a set at Lightning 100’s Sunday Night on September 29th at 3rd and Lindsley. Stay tuned for more information and tickets by following Emily on Instagram.

About Emily Hackett:

Emily Hackett is the rare songwriter who doesn’t just pour her heart into her lyrics—she inspires every listener to reach a deeper honesty in their own lives. With her stunningly detailed storytelling, the Nashville-based artist sheds light on the countless liabilities of being human, ultimately transforming even the most painful feelings into something glorious.

From song to song, By the Sun spotlights the radiant vocal presence and vibrant musicality that Hackett’s honed her entire life. Growing up outside Atlanta, she realized her passion for music as a little girl—thanks largely to her father, a former rock critic—and in sixth grade began writing songs of her own. Soon after graduating from Belmont University, Hackett found breakout success with “Take My Hand (The Wedding Song)”: a 2014 ballad she wrote especially for a friend’s wedding and recorded with Parachute’s Will Anderson, then saw shoot to #4 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter chart almost immediately after its release.

With By the Sun featuring acclaimed singles like “Nostalgia” (a track that earned her a spot on CMT’s Artist Discovery Program), Hackett is now gearing up for the release of the second half of her debut album. Due out in 2019, the By The Moon EP centers on more emotionally thorny material, gracefully revealing the full scope of Hackett’s artistry.

