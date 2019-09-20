ZAC BROWN BAND DEFIES GENRE WITH SIXTH STUDIO ALBUM THE OWL, OUT TODAY

Today, three-time Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band releases its highly anticipated and dynamic sixth studio album, The Owl via BMG. Featuring intricate melodies and dynamic vocal arrangements the group has long been known for, while also exploring new sounds through unexpected collaborations, The Owl, marks Zac Brown Band’s most personal and genre-defying album to date. The album name is inspired by the lore surrounding the great horned owl, which can see perfectly at night, making it a reliable guide, even during dark times.

One of the most personal and exploratory albums yet, The Owl features collaborations with Skrillex, Max Martin, Poo Bear, Ryan Tedder and more

Listen to ‘The Owl’ Here

To bring The Owl to life, Zac Brown Band collaborated with producers and writers across different facets of the music world including Skrillex, whose instrumentals can be heard on the track, “OMW,” Ryan Tedder and Jason ‘Poo Bear’ Boyd on “Need This,” and Max Martin on “Finish What We Started” which features vocals from three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile. Andrew Watt, Benny Blanco, and Sasha Sirota also contributed to the album’s eclectic tracks.

“Our music has always been a melting pot and lived outside of any one single category, The Owl is no exception. The collaborators we worked with on this album have been on my wish list for a long time and when everyone brings something new and different to the table, something special comes out of it. These songs are rooted in the raw authenticity our fans expect, but they also explore the unexpected. The Owl has been a long time in the making and we’re excited it’s finally here,” said Zac Brown.

The Owl has already earned early praise for its previously released songs including “Someone I Used To Know”, which won the CMT Award for Group Video of the Year, “Leaving Love Behind” which Billboard called ‘poignant’ and ‘gorgeous,’ “Need This” dubbed a ‘new party jam’ and ‘undeniable banger’ by Rolling Stone and veteran tribute “Warrior” that Rolling Stone also applauded for its infectious tribal drumbeat and rousing lyrics.

To celebrate the launch of The Owl, Zac Brown Band will take over SiriusXM’s Y2Kountry (ch. 61) beginning Friday, September 20 at 5 PM ET, through Monday, September 23 at 2 PM ET. Fans will hear both live and studio cuts from the band’s entire discography including, The Owl, music from other artists that inspire them and daily concerts featuring a live-stream performance from Zac Brown Band’s Shoreline Amphitheatre stop on “The Owl Tour” in Mountain View, CA, on Friday, September 20. The takeover will also feature stories from Zac and the band about how The Owl came together, inspiration behind some of their newest songs and favorite memories over the years.

Zac Brown Band will perform one of their newest songs from the album, “The Woods,” on NBC’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 23.

Zac Brown Band is currently touring their 2019 “The Owl Tour,” in support of today’s album release. Recently, the band extended their Fenway Park sellout venue record with back-to-back sold out shows during the tour’s stop in Boston, marking their eleventh consecutive sold out show at the famed venue.

The Owl is now available on CD and digital streaming platforms. To order, stream, download or listen visit: https://zacbrownband.lnk.to/TheOwl.