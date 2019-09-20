The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival Reveals Celebrity Presenters and Attendees

Excited to share that iHeartMedia has announced their list of celebrity presenters and attendees for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival, the annual legendary concert event coming up this weekend on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21 at Las Vegas’ hottest entertainment venue, T-Mobile Arena.

WHAT: On Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, iHeartMedia celebrates the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival with an iconic two-day line-up of performances. Today, iHeartMedia reveals its superstar list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and Daytime Stage.

WHO: Celebrity presenters for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival include Audrina Patridge, Christina Aguilera, Dennis Quaid, Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling from Beverly Hills 90210, James Van Der Beek, Julianne Hough, Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf from The CW’s Nancy Drew, Kevin Smith, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan of The CW’s Katy Keene, Rachel Skarsten from The CW’s Batwoman, Scott Foley, Shawn Wayans, Taye Diggs from The CW’s All American and Teddi Mellencamp.

Celebrity attendees include Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley, Ben Higgins, Brooks Laich, Dean Unglert, Derek Peth, Eric Winter, Gavin DeGraw, Jared Haibon, Mike Johnson, Roselyn Sanchez, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams and iHeartRadio’s on-air talent, Big Boy, Bobby Bones, The Breakfast Club, Woody, Tanya Rad and Sisanie.

The 2019 lineup includes Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Def Leppard, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & The Blowfish, Marshmello with Special Guest Kane Brown, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X, Tim McGraw, Zac Brown Band and more.

The Daytime Stage at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, September 21 with performances by Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Juice WRLD, Old Dominion, H.E.R, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, Fletcher, Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and Loud Luxury.

Each night at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, top iHeartRadio on-air talent will host a live backstage broadcast featuring performances and exclusive artist interviews that will air for fans across iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country in more than 150 markets and on iHeartRadio. The CW Network will exclusively livestream both nights of the iHeartRadio Music Festival and LiveXLive will livestream the Daytime Stage. The CW Network will also broadcast a two-night television special on October 2 and October 3 from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. EST/PST.

Proud partners of this year’s event include: 100 Coconuts, Capital One®, The CW Network, JBL®, Macy’s, Outback Steakhouse, Progressive® Insurance, REIGN Total Body Fuel, T-Mobile, Taco Bell® and Tic Tac with more to be announced.

WHEN: Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21

WHERE: iHeartRadio Music Festival

T-Mobile Arena

3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Las Vegas, NV 89158

Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival

Las Vegas Festival Grounds

311 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101

MORE: Tickets are on sale now to the general public via AXS.com. Tickets for the Daytime Stage are also on sale and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com.