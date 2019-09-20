Nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, Sheryl Crow, brings her final album THREADS to life as she invites her friends and collaborators for an all-star television event. “CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends” premieres Friday, September 27 at 10PM ET/9PM CT . Joined by legendary artists such as Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, and female duo Lucius, the one-hour special includes intimate performances and interviews filmed in a variety of eclectic and intimate settings.

This unique genre-spanning “CMT Crossroads” is an in-depth look into Crow’s critically acclaimed, new album on The Valory Music Co., featuring 20 artists. Crow has described the record as a culmination of her 30-year career alongside some of her musical influences and friends.

“CMT Crossroads” showcases a portion of the various collaborations during an exceptional night of original performances:

“Everything Is Broken” – ft. Jason Isbell; written by Bob Dylan

“Tell Me When It’s Over” – ft. Chris Stapleton; written by Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton

“Nobody’s Perfect” – ft. Emmylou Harris; written by Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

“Still the Good Old Days” – ft. Joe Walsh; written by Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh

“Don’t” – ft. Lucius; written by Sheryl Crow

“Live Wire” – ft. Bonnie Raitt; written by Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott

Watch Crow and Stapleton now on “Tell Me When It’s Over” HERE. Additional performances include Crow’s hit “Strong Enough” featuring Lucius; and a rousing rendition with Walsh of “Walk Away,” his enduring rock anthem from The James Gang.

ABOUT SHERYL CROW: Nine-time Grammy Award winner Sheryl Crow has sold over 35 million copies of her nine studio albums globally with five RIAA certified for multi-platinum sales. With 40 songs charting on Billboard’s Hot 100, Rock, Adult Contemporary, Americana and Hot Country charts, the songwriter/multi-instrumentalist has built a career converging genres into something musically insistent yet emotionally impactful. Beyond her No. 1 hits “All I Wanna Do,” “Soak Up the Sun” and “The First Cut Is The Deepest,” she’s both delivered and created modern standards that include “Strong Enough,” “Every Day Is A Winding Road,” “My Favorite Mistake,” “Steve McQueen” and “A Change Would Do You Good.” Having built a career on artistic collaboration, Sheryl’s worked on special projects with The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson and Eric Clapton. Her final album released on The Valory Music Co., THREADS, shares that spirit, enlisting Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Don Henley, Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Andra Day and Maren Morris. An outspoken activist, Sheryl’s charitable alignments involve Stand Up To Cancer, The World Food Program, Feeding America, ADOPT A CLASSROOM, Stomp Out Bullying, The Elton John AIDS Foundation and MusicCares. Visit https://sherylcrow.com/ for tour dates and more.

“CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends” is executive produced by CMT’s Margaret Comeaux, SwitchedOn Entertainment’s John Hamlin and Taillight TV’s Tom Forrest. For more information, visit CMT.com and check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook, and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads.