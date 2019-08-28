WALK OFF THE EARTH SHARES UPLIFTING NEW ORIGINAL POP SINGLE “I’LL BE THERE”

After an extremely tough year, critically-acclaimed multi-platinum musical phenomenon Walk Off the Earth returns with the new uplifting original pop single “I’ll Be There,” their response to the last year coping with the heartbreaking and unexpected loss of band member Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor. The track is off their highly anticipated forthcoming full-length album of original songs to be released on October 25 via RED MUSIC. CLICK HERE to listen to “I’ll Be There,” which exclusively premiered on Forbes who called it a “catchy, uplifting, engaging track.”

“When we hit a low point, the thing that brings us back is our art, our music,” shares Walk Off the Earth of the inspiration behind their heartwarming new single. “2018 was an extremely tough year for Walk Off the Earth. We lost a band member and a dear friend and had to work through tough personal situations. ‘I’ll Be There’ is our way of rising above the hardship. We wrote this song to show how standing by each other’s side is how we’ve gotten through it all with our heads held high. We want our fans to feel the same way-that we are there for them with our music and are so grateful that they have always been there for us.”

Fresh off their NBA Game 4 national anthem performance and headline appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheater earlier this summer, Walk Off the Earth also released the original single “Mike’s Song” that helped raise thousands of dollars for MusiCounts–Canada’s music education charity associated with the Juno Awards–in honor of Mike Taylor. The band recently wrapped an extensive summer world tour that included stops at Wembley Arena in London and Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre and will return to North America for a slew of dates in US and Canada this fall.

About Walk Off the Earth

Juno Award-winning and multi-platinum phenomenon, Walk Off the Earth, is currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside of Toronto, the band gained worldwide attention with their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering over 186 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, “Red Hands” (#1 at AAA), “Fire In My Soul” and “Rule The World” (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki. In 2018, the band won a Streamy Award for Best Cover Song with their interpretation of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” They also released a holiday EP, Subscribe to the Holidays, that charted as the #1 independent release in Canada for the last week of November.

Late last year, the band faced a major and unexpected loss with the sudden death of band member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor. Mike’s incredible ability behind the keys gave the band a sturdy foundation to soar and create. In the wake of Mike’s passing, and with much difficult consideration, the band decided to move forward and use their platform to honor and share the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

The continued chemistry between band members Gianni, Sarah, Joel, and Marshall is undeniable. With Joel’s driving and prolific percussion work and Gianni, Sarah, and Marshall’s captivating vocal styling and melodic arrangements, 2019 continues to be a year full of new and original music with a full-length album to be released this October. Walk Off the Earth’s independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic, and awe-inspiring creativity have catapulted the band to new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.

Stream Walk Off the Earth’s new single “I’ll Be There” now and look out for their forthcoming full-length album due out on October 25, 2019.

WALK OFF THE EARTH UPCOMING TOUR DATES

August 24 – Drumheller, Canada – The Badlands Amphitheater

August 31 – Toronto, Canada – Canadian National Exhibition

September 4 – Columbus, OH – Hollywood Casino Columbus

September 5 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

September 6 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

September 7 – Chicago, IL – Budweiser Concert Series at Gallagher Way

October 27 – Edmonton, Canada – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

October 28 – Calgary, Canada – Southern Jubilee

October 30 – Winnipeg, Canada – Centennial Concert Hall

November 7 – Windsor, Canada – The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

November 8 – Kitchener, Canada – Centre In The Square

Listen to “I’ll Be There” On:

Spotify

Apple Music

iTunes

Amazon Music

Deezer

TIDAL

Watch “Mike’s Song” On:

YouTube

Listen to “Mike’s Song” On:

Spotify

Apple Music

iTunes

Amazon Music

Deezer

TIDAL