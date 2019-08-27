Singer-Songwriter PARKER MCKAY Releases “Lately” Official Video: Premiered on Radio Disney Country

Parker McKay has unveiled the official video for her new single “Lately,” out everywhere today. The Preston Leatherman directed video, which premiered recently on Radio Disney Country, is a whimsical visual representation Parker dreamed up listening to the lyrics she wrote.

“I wrote “Lately” with Adam James and Jon Sherwood We were playing around with some ideas and I had this lyric pop into my head and thought the wordplay of ‘I’ve been staying up too late, wondering what you’ve been up to lately’ would be fun. Being from the North, I’m very practical and upfront and I wanted to write a song about how I always make things worse in my mind and would rather have bad news upfront than imagine the worst possible scenario.” – Parker McKay

About Parker McKay:

Northeast native, singer-songwriter, Parker Mckay has established herself in Nashville as the breath of fresh air that pop-country needs. Her eclectic influences ranging from HAIM, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, and even Eminem are evident in her new take on country that is honest, conversational and has compelling melodies. Her powerhouse voice and engaging phrasing tie it all together.

Parker has opened for artists like Rascal Flatts, The Band Perry, Sheryl Crow and Martina McBride. She has been featured by Rolling Stone, Billboard, and CMT. She brings a unique perspective to the table and shows that it’s a powerful thing to be a vulnerable, confident and fearless woman in country music and has proven that boundaries are not important when it comes to what she is capable of in the industry.

