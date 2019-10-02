WALK OFF THE EARTH SHARES NEW ANTHEM “HOME ALONE”

The critically-acclaimed multi-platinum pop band Walk Off the Earth today shares new anthem “Home Alone” off their highly-anticipated full-length album HERE WE GO! to be released on October 25 via RED MUSIC/Golden Carrot Records. CLICK HERE to listen to “Home Alone.” The forthcoming LP marks the band’s first in three years and features all original music including previously released tracks “Mike’s Song” and lead radio single “I’ll Be There,” which has been hailed as a “catchy, uplifting, engaging track” (Forbes) and “Exceptional… ‘I’ll Be There’ is the band’s spiritual return to life” (Entertainment Weekly).



CLICK HERE to pre-order HERE WE GO! today and HERE to pre-save. The first 200 fans to pre-order the physical CD will receive a signed copy as well as a chance to receive signed “I’ll Be There” and “Home Alone” lyric sheets from the band.

On their new album, Walk Off the Earth shares, “HERE WE GO! is a collection of songs about life, love, loss and straight-up kicking ass. Ranging from top 40 pop to organic folk ballads to EDM rise and drops, this eclectic album touches on many modern genres but still stays true to Walk Off the Earth’s signature sound.”

Fresh off their televised NBA Game 4 national anthem performance and headline appearance at Red Rocks Amphitheater earlier this summer, Walk Off the Earth kicked off their new album campaign with the original single “Mike’s Song” that helped raise thousands of dollars for MusiCounts-Canada’s music education charity associated with the Juno Awards-in honor of former bandmate Mike Taylor. The band recently wrapped an extensive summer world tour that included stops at Wembley Arena in London and Vancouver’s Orpheum Theatre and will return to their native Canada for a slew of dates this fall.

About Walk Off the Earth

Juno Award-winning and multi-platinum phenomenon, Walk Off the Earth, is currently taking the world by storm. Based just outside of Toronto, the band gained worldwide attention with their brilliant 5-people-playing-one-guitar interpretation of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” exploded on YouTube, garnering over 187 million views. Since then, the band has released a string of successful original songs including, “Red Hands” (#1 at AAA), “Fire In My Soul” and “Rule The World” (multi-platinum in Canada); sold out venues across the globe, from Red Rocks to Wembley, and collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world including Keith Urban, Snoop Dogg, Nicky Romero, and Steve Aoki. In 2018, the band won a Streamy Award for Best Cover Song with their interpretation of Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You.” They also released a holiday EP, Subscribe to the Holidays, that charted as the #1 independent release in Canada for the last week of November.

Late last year, the band faced a major and unexpected loss with the sudden death of band member Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor. Mike’s incredible ability behind the keys gave the band a sturdy foundation to soar and create. In the wake of Mike’s passing, and with much difficult consideration, the band decided to move forward and use their platform to honor and share the extraordinary legacy he left behind.

The continued chemistry between band members Gianni, Sarah, Joel, and Marshall is undeniable. With Joel’s driving and prolific percussion work and Gianni, Sarah, and Marshall’s captivating vocal styling and melodic arrangements, 2019 continues to be a year full of new and original music with full-length album HERE WE GO! to be released on October 25. Walk Off the Earth’s independent spirit, unstoppable work ethic, and awe-inspiring creativity have catapulted the band to new and uncharted waters with only bigger and better things on the horizon.

Stream Walk Off the Earth’s latest singles “Home Alone” and “I’ll Be There” and pre-order HERE WE GO! today.

WALK OFF THE EARTH UPCOMING TOUR DATES

October 27 – Edmonton, Canada – Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

October 28 – Calgary, Canada – Southern Jubilee

October 30 – Winnipeg, Canada – Centennial Concert Hall

November 7 – Windsor, Canada – The Colosseum At Caesars Windsor

November 8 – Kitchener, Canada – Centre In The Square SOLD OUT

HERE WE GO! Track Listing

1. “I’ll Be There”

2. “Home Alone”

3. “Addicted”

4. “HERE WE GO! (Overtime)”

5. “Under A Tree”

6. “Mike’s Song”

7. “Lost In You”

8. “Co-Star”

9. “I Do It All For You”

10. “Dreamers” feat. DVBBS and Ryan Marshall

Listen to “Home Alone” On:

Spotify

Apple Music

YouTube

Amazon Music

Listen to “I’ll Be There” On:

Spotify

Apple Music

iTunes

Amazon Music

Deezer

TIDAL

Watch “Mike’s Song” On:

YouTube

Listen to “Mike’s Song” On:

Spotify

Apple Music

iTunes

Amazon Music

Deezer

TIDAL