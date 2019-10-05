CERTIFIED HITMAKER MORGAN WALLEN COLLECTS ON RECORD YEAR

Big Loud Records breakout star MORGAN WALLEN celebrated more than the end of his electric summer-long run with FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE this weekend (9/28), taking home an armful of RIAA-certified hardware at the final stop of the CAN’T SAY I AIN’T COUNTRY TOUR in Irvine, CA.

The CMA New Artist of the Year nominee was surprised with four record plaques, commemorating newly-certified GOLD debut single “The Way I Talk,” PLATINUM #1 “Up Down” featuring FGL, PLATINUM chart-dominating multi-week #1 “Whiskey Glasses,” and GOLD debut album IF I KNOW ME, where all three singles are housed.

“I remember getting my first plaque for ‘Up Down’ — that meant so much to me. I started to see the difference at my shows after that in the way people were reacting, the same way I saw it happening when my fans latched on to ‘Whiskey Glasses’ this year,” shares Wallen. “Now seeing the same correlation — having a GOLD album and watching fans at shows singing along all night and buying in to my music — it is indescribable. Thank you to my team, to Country radio and to the fans that helped make this happen for me.”

Building momentum as one of the most in-demand new faces in Country, Wallen saw his streaming numbers surpass 1 BILLION this year, aided by highly-praised JASON ISBELL cover, “Cover Me Up,” HIXTAPE VOL. 1 HARDY collabs “He Went To Jared” and “Turn You Down,” and chart-burning “trap-country balladry” (Rolling Stone Country) with DIPLO, “Heartless.”

This weekend, the on-fire riser rockets into fall, joining LUKE COMBS as direct support on his sold-out BEER NEVER BROKE MY HEART TOUR, stopping in Cape Girardeau, MO (10/3), Kansas City, MO (10/4), and Des Moines, IA (10/5). On tap in 2020, Wallen will serve as direct support for JASON ALDEAN’s WE BACK TOUR.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN:

