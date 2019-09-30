COUNTRY SISTER SINGERS PRESLEY & TAYLOR TO RELEASE NEW SINGLE “WHERE YOU BELONG”

Country sister duo, Presley & Taylor (Mercy Music City), is set to release a brand new single, “Where You Belong.”* Co-produced by famed veteran producer and Music Row label executive James Stroud (Tim McGraw/Reba/Clint Black/Toby Keith/The Judds/Chris Young) alongside Keith Burns (founding member of the Grammy®-nominated group, Trick Pony), the serene track is the second in a series of single releases introduced as a preliminary sneak peek to the pair’s EP release anticipated in 2020. The tune will be distributed to country radio on Tuesday, October 14, 2019 [PlayMPE-10/14/19] and available via all major digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon/iTunes/Pandora/Rhapsody/Spotify) on Friday, October 18, 2019 .

Written by D. Vincent Williams, David Borne and Rhett Anthony Glindmeyer, the inviting, tranquil piano opener accompanied by whimsical strings complement the sister duo’s crystal clear, angelic vocals. The track takes listeners on a fateful journey to believe in an ultimate and designed destination. With deep intuitive inflection, Presley & Taylor gracefully reveal their mutual ethereal trust in a higher power.

“This is a ‘believe’ song…to remind us to believe in patience, your destiny and life’s journey to deliver you to the exact place where God means for you to be,” Presley said.

“James Stroud really helped us to capture the sentiment of the song with the addition of piano and strings to embrace the emotion—almost like a symphony echoing in a church,” Taylor added. “We truly love the warmth that the instrumentation lends to ballad.”

The new single, “Where You Belong,” follows the momentum of the gals’ recent release—the saucy and electric young love song, titled, “Everybody Wanna Be Us” AVAILABLE NOW via all major digital and streaming outlets. Ed Gertler/Digital Delivery Services is the digital retail distribution and streaming service spearhead.

Presley & Taylor are currently on their late summer tour; they performed at the Bloomsburg Fair, Bloomsburg, PA, this past weekend and are slated to headline the 100th Annual Durham Fair, in Durham, CT later this month.

About Presley & Taylor :

Presley & Taylor have a whimsical charm that is beyond beautiful. Characterized by their individual, stellar vocal instruments, God-given sibling harmonies, stone-cold country sound, a sisterly bond and eternal friendship, the pair is separated from other country music entertainers…yet inseparable in performance and in life.

Centered on real life experiences, faith, hope and love, the duo’s dynamic vocal delivery and song selection spotlight “the good.” Their mutual passion for traditional country music (influenced by legendary country music trendsetters Tammy Wynette, Alan Jackson, Randy Travis and Tanya Tucker) define Presley & Taylor as genuine. Their original studio recordings, including their recent single, “Heart Over Mind” (feat. Pam Tillis) and “Tall, Dark And Lonesome” (penned by country music hall of famer Bill Anderson), coupled with crowd pleasing performances (such as “Jolene,” “Neon Moon” and “Fishing In The Dark”) forge the starlets’ undeniable signature sound.

Presley & Taylor released their first EP, titled ALL KINDS OF BEAUTIFUL, in 2012 at just 14 and 16 years old. The project highlights the song craftsmanship of some of Music Row’s most sought-after songwriters (Amanda Williams, Rachel Proctor, Donny Kees, Monty Holmes, Doug Johnson and Skip Ewing to name a few).

As teenagers, they enjoyed early welcome at country radio and among country music enthusiasts. Their first two singles (”Looking For A Cowboy”/”Kickin’ Back”) achieved Top 40 chart status, while their third release (titled “While You Were Gone”) ranked at No. 30 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart. Keeping the swift upward momentum, the track, “My Home Town,” topped out at #25.

Presley & Taylor have shared the stage with award-winning entertainers and hit-makers such as Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen, Craig Campbell, Mo Pitney and many more. As members of the 2018 High School Nation Tour, Presley & Taylor performed before more than 30,000 students within a three-week span, canvassing the map from Charlotte, NC to Houston, TX. They’ve stepped into the spotlight at the CMA Spotlight Stage, CMA Durango Stage, at Country Thunder, Missouri State Fair, Durham Fair, Hunterdon County Fair, Wildhorse Saloon and 3rd & Lindsley; received the warm welcome to perform on the Grand Ole Opry alongside Pam Tillis, and have appeared as special, in-studio guests on WSM-650AM radio upon several occasions.

Follow Presley & Taylor on Facebook and Instagram or visit presleyandtaylor.com.