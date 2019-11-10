TRHibe is Bringing Joy to the World with Performance at New York Stock Exchange 96th Annual Tree Lighting

Just in time for tree trimming and cookie baking, sibling country-pop group TRHibe heads to New York City during the most magical time of the year to perform at the New York Stock Exchange 96th Annual Tree Lighting event. The event will take place on December 5, 2019 from 2:30PM – 6:00PM EST.

Hosted by the New York Stock Exchange, this event features holiday cheer by artists including TRHibe, Rhonda Vincent, School of Rock, Phantom of the Opera, and others and a special performance by five-time Grammy-award winning singer Dionne Warwick. There will also be appearances by the Radio City Rockettes, Macy’s Santa, the Budweiser Clydesdales, Coca-Cola Polar Bear and the Harlem Globetrotters to name a few. To stay updated on this event, visit www.nyse.com as well as on I nstagram, Twitter and Facebook.

“We’re so incredibly thankful for this opportunity” says lead vocalist Isabella Keen. “We love celebrating the season, but I cannot believe we’re heading to NYC during the holiday to play at this event. What an honor,” chimes in TRHibe member Gabby Keen.

With 2019 coming to an end, things are just getting started for this country-pop group. As they continue to make a splash on the country music scene with their latest single Water, which was produced by long-time Grammy-nominated Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), TRHibe also became the newest members of the Country Music Association (CMA) this past June when they were in Nashville performing during CMA Music Festival. The siblings are currently in the studio finishing up new music that they plan to release in 2020.

About TRHibe:

Formerly called The Runaway Hamsters, this group consists of Isabella and triplets Abby, Gabby and brother Riley. Combining their musical talent and huge hearts, the music they release is inspirational, engaging and heartfelt. Their musical journey has taken them across the country performing at various venues including the historic LA Coliseum, the famous Bluebird Café, opening for Billboard artist Andy Grammer, participating in CMA Music Festival for the past few years, appearing on numerous TV and radio networks including WSM-AM (home of the Grand Ole Opry), taking part in The National Finals Rodeo Cowboy Christmas in Las Vegas, and more. They have also been featured in over 200+ Rooms To Go stores across the U.S. and has also been in major outlets including PARADE magazine, Music Choice (digital cable television channel or mobile app), and the elite, high-end western attire website of Double D Ranch.

JOIN THE TRHibe:

Website: www.TRHibe.com

Facebook: @TheRunawayHamsters

Twitter: @TheRunawayHamst

Instagram: @TheRunawayHamsters

YouTube: TheRunawayHamsters (over a million views)

About the New York Stock Exchange Christmas Tree: The NYSE Christmas tree has been a downtown New York tradition since 1923, and is one of New York City’s oldest, celebrating this year its 96th annual. Initially the Exchange celebrated the holiday on its Trading Floor, but starting in 1923, a Christmas tree on Broad Street was planted in front of its façade to celebrate with the NYC community at large with a public tree lighting. Since its founding, the NYSE has marked the Christmas Season as both a time of celebration and giving.