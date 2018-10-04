TOP40 Music Opens Up To Fall Season

A major team effort putting a group of music superstars together has launched a very big effort. Silk City joins Dua Lipa, Diplo & Mark Ronson for the chart rocking “Electricity” (Columbia). This track is a major winner from start to finish and deserves your immediate attention. Another powerhouse pairing with Labrinth, Sia & Diplo also has the full attention of music and program directors from coast to coast. “Thunderclouds” (Records/Columbia) is the jam I’m talking about and if you don’t believe me just watch the chart moves over the next few weeks. That will tell the tale.

Ariana Grande is getting lots of raves and praise at radio for her latest offering. “Breathin” (Republic) is the cut that is pulling in a great number of early believers. You may want to spend a little more time with this gem to be sure. Anne Marie is also making the best of a good situation. Her latest and greatest in “2002” (Atlantic) is off the charts and watch for some very big things to come for an artist that is truly at the top of her game.

The Cheat Codes have joined forces with Little Mix for what appears to be a real winner. “Only You” (300 Entertainment) is the one that is fast becoming a real favorite among our panel of music and program directors. Also getting lots of early attention is the latest release from BTS. “Idol” (Bighit Entertainment/Republic) is the jam that is setting the music world on fire. Keep your eyes and ears on this fast-rising mover to be sure.

Zedd and Elley Duhe are rocking the pop charts from coast to coast. I’m truly thrilled to report that “Happy Now” (Interscope) is on the fast-track to become something rather special. Jason Derulo has teamed up with David Guetta, the always fabulous Nicki Minaj & Willy William for a song that is truly a cut above the rest. “Goodbye” (Parlophone/WMG) is the jam that I’m talking about and make no mistake about it, this song has #1 written all over it. Watch for some huge weeks ahead for this monster.

Mike Posner is back at radio with a solid entry. “Song About You” (Island) is to be taken seriously and it might be time to make your move on this new masterpiece. I also have to tell you just how strong the new Weezer track is. Their original rendition of “Africa” (Crush Music/Atlantic) is really quite something to behold. I’d move this up in your rotation list just to give your listeners are real treat. And while we’re talking about treats we have to mention the amazing Selena Gomez and “Back To You” (Interscope).

Royalush is back at Top40 with a real monster jam. “Complicated” (High School) is the band at their very best. Jack Degroot and company have pulled out all the stops to create a song that radio really loves. Dan & Shay, often favorites at Country radio, have crossed over in a very big way. “Tequila” (WB/WEA) a song that has already reached #1 at the Country format is now finding a home at pop radio and for good reason, it’s amazing.

Loud Luxury & Brando are rocking the charts with “Body” (Armada Music). This one should get more attention and I expect that it will in the coming weeks. DJ Khaled has teamed up with Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper & Quavo for what is the biggest Summer into Fall offering in “No Brainer” (We The Best/Epic). It has just about closed out our entire panel and that should tell you something. Lovelytheband is about as good as they come as “Broken” (Another Century/Sony) moves past the rest of the pack.

Andrew Reed is rocking our Top40 charts in a very big way as his latest “Cure My Mind” (Artists International) takes flight. Garrett Young continues to make bold and beautiful moves as his “My Friend” (West Coast Collective) moves past the pack. Al & Trey are also “on fire” as their current “And Now I Know” (Tide Productions) marches towards the top. Dianne Meinke gets closer to the top as her “Read My Mind” (UVI) is making more bold moves. Devi and her new single “Summer Love” (Independent) that is breaking fast. I’ll keep you posted on her moves and everything else Top40, next time right here.