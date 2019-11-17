The TOBYMAC Hits Deep Tour 2020 slated to begin on January 30, 2020 in Beaumont, TX will begin as scheduled. There has been rumor and speculation that the tour may be postponed or rescheduled, however Hits Deep 2020 was not, and will not be impacted by any rescheduling. All dates will proceed as originally planned.

“Recently we’ve received a fair amount of questions, and have noticed some social media chatter about Hits Deep next year. We want to be clear so that no fans are confused. Hits Deep 2020 is on as scheduled, and we can’t wait to join you for another year of your favorite artists delivering the songs that hit you deep!” said Awakening Events Director of Marketing Curtis Pinkerton. Tickets are on sale now, and links for tickets can be found at www.tobymac.com / www.klove.com / or www.awakeningevents.com.