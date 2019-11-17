Lucas Hoge Releases “Christmas Without You”

Lucas Hoge releases original Christmas single, “Christmas Without You,” available today. Fans can watch Hoge perform during the Nashville Christmas Parade benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt on December 7. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year and I love any chance I get to write a Christmas song! I’m so excited to release ‘Christmas Without You,’ I wrote it with my buddies Brett Sheroky and Drew Powell, it’s all about wanting to be with the one you love most, which is what the holidays are all about.” said Hoge.

Hoge is ringing in the holiday season by reeling in more than $550,000 for cystic fibrosis research and patient care by participating in Hook The Cure. 2019 marks the 10th year Hoge has attended the weekend-long event in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico which features world-class fishing, challenging golf, spa treatments and unlimited gourmet food and refreshing libations at the Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel, all while helping a worthy cause. Special appearances made the weekend all the more exciting, in addition to performances by Hoge baseball royalty Matt Young, Rick Honeycutt and Orel Hershiser showed their support for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“Workin’ On Me” was the latest release from the Nebraska-native following the fan-favorite single “That’ll Be The Day,” with the video premiering exclusively on CMT. Hoge has been filming across the country for a soon-to-be announced project.

