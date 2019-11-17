Camila Cabello Romance Out December 6th

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated, multi-platinum and chart-topping singer/songwriter Camila Cabello will release her highly anticipated sophomore album, ROMANCE, on December 6th via SYCO/Epic Records. Pre-order for ROMANCE will be available November 15th. Kicking off with her massive global hit “Señorita” with Shawn Mendes which has garnered over 2 billion streams to date and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Camila has continued to tease us with selections “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy” from her highly anticipated sophomore album culminating with a stunning Saturday Night Live performance last month. Upon pre-ordering the album, fans will immediately unlock instant grat downloads of “Señorita,” “Shameless,” “Liar,” “Cry For Me,” and “Easy” along with brand new track, “Living Proof.”

Camila also announced the North American leg of The Romance Tour today. The North American leg, which is being promoted by Messina Touring Group, will kick off on July 29th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The Romance Tour, presented by Mastercard, marks Camila’s first ever headlining arena tour. Tickets for The Romance Tour will be available to Mastercard card holders before the general public on Friday, November 15th at 10am local time until Sunday, November 17th at 10pm local time. Cardholders will have access to a special Mastercard seating section and fan swag bag available on ticketing sites. Registration for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale is currently open, and will close on Saturday, November 16th at 10pm ET. The Verified Fan presale will have access to tickets starting Monday, November 18th at 9am local time until Wednesday, November 20th at 10pm local time. Local presales will open on Wednesday, November 20thfrom 10am to 10pm local time. Tickets will be available to the general public starting on Thursday, November 21st at 10am local time. Every ticket purchased to The Romance Tour will come with the album. For more information, please visit http://www.camilacabello.com/.

The Romance Tour Dates:

Wednesday, July 29th, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Friday, July 31st, 2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena Saturday, August 1st, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center Friday, August 7th, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Tuesday, August 11th, 2020 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena San Diego Wednesday, August 12th, 2020 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Friday, August 14th, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Sunday, August 16th, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, August 21st, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Friday, September 4th, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Saturday, September 5th, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena Friday, September 11th, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Saturday, September 12th, 2020 Laval, QC Place Bell Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Friday, September 18th, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden* Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Arena Friday, September 25th, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center Saturday, September 26th, 2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

*Presales and public on-sales begin at 12pm local time.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban born singer/songwriter Camila Cabello (Epic Records / SYCO) released her debut solo album, CAMILA in January 2018 to rave reviews. It debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart at the same time as her single “Havana” Reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Camila the first solo artist in nearly 15 years to reach the #1 spot on the Hot 100, Billboard 200 and Artist 100 charts in the same week. The RIAA platinum-certified album, CAMILA, launched its debut at #1 on 110 iTunes charts around the world, breaking the record for most #1 positions for a debut album in iTunes history. Camila also became the #1 artist on global Spotify. At the end of 2018, Camila was nominated for two Grammy awards, “Best Pop Vocal Album” for her album, CAMILA, and “Best Pop Solo Performance” for “Havana” (Live). She took home awards for Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for her hit “Havana” at the 2018 Video Music Awards. Beginning her official solo career after four years in Fifth Harmony, Camila released her RIAA 9x platinum smash hit “Havana,” in August 2017 where it obtained the #1 spot on the pop radio chart, marking her second top 40 #1 as a solo artist. Furthermore, “Havana” hit #1 on iTunes overall top songs chart, #2 on the Spotify Global chart and hit #1 in 80 countries around the world. “Havana” is the first song by a female artist to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary, Pop Songs and Rhythmic Songs charts in 22 years, it has earned over 1.1 billion on-demand U.S. streams, according to Nielsen Music, and attained the longest run at No. 1 on Pop Songs for any song by a female artist since 2013. Havana became the most streamed song of all time by a female artist and was the number one song of 2018 globally. Her triple-platinum single “Never Be The Same,” was released in January 2018 and peaked in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Camila became the first artist in history to have two multi-format number one singles as the first two singles from their debut album. Camila had previously earned a chart-topping smash with her double platinum-certified hit “Bad Things” with MGK. The track generated over 400 million on-demand streams. As a result of its success, she became the fifth female artist to hit #1 on the Pop songs chart with and without a group. Camila released the global smash single “Señorita,” with Shawn Mendes in June 2019, which debuted at #1 on iTunes worldwide and broke Spotify’s record for the biggest debut from a male/female duet in its history, it is currently the most streamed song of any song released on Spotify this year globally. . “Señorita” marks Camila’s second #1 at Hot 100 and fourth #1 at Pop Radio. Camila is currently the most listened to female artist in the world on Spotify and broke the record for the most monthly listeners for a female artist in Spotify history. She is the first female artist since Adele to triple up atop Billboard’s Hot 100, Billboard 200 & Artist 100 charts. In November 2018, Camila was named the new ambassador for Save the Children. She is set to make her acting debut starring in Sony Pictures’ CINDERELLA, to be released February 5th, 2021. The film will be directed by Kay Cannon and produced by James Corden and Leo Pearlman.

