Giolì & Assia Release “Blind”

Live electronic duo Giolì & Assia released the breathtaking electronic-pop fused track “Blind,” which debuted originally in the latest #DiesisLive. Listeners can relive the latest edition of #DiesisLive that was recorded at the Andromeda Theater in Agrigento, Italy HERE!

Listen to “BLIND” here

[ SPOTIFY | ITUNES | SOUNDCLOUD ]

Giolì & Assia recently announced an intimate fall tour, which kicks off November 14th in New York City, and running through November, where it’ll wrap up in Denver on November 27th at the Bar Standard. Rough Trade in New York and Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles sold out 2 months in advance. The tour will also make a two festival stops, including Austin, TX’s Seismic Dance Event on November 16th, playing with the likes of TESTPILOT (DeadMau5’s alter ego), Chris Lake and Justin Martin, and San Diego’s Wonderfront Music Festival on November 22nd where they’ll play alongside the likes of Miguel, Lil Baby, and Big Gigantic.

Starting now, fans can sign up for exclusives news, tour dates, music, and live videos, at gioliandassia.com. Tickets to the tour can be bought here.

ABOUT GIOLI & ASSIA:

Giolì & Assia are the young Italian duo of producers, multi-instrumentalists, singers, songwriters, record label owners, and DJs, creating music that blends the styles of techno, house, indie, and pop that is uniquely their own. Giolì plays the piano, cello, drums, guitar, and handpan, and Assia handles lead vocal duties as well as the guitar. Although their relationship started as manager and artist, the creative partnership developed into a production and songwriting duo in 2016. Later that year, they founded their own record label imprint to distribute their music, Diesis Records.

SOCIAL TAGS:

Instagram – 76.5K | YouTube – 411K | SoundCloud – 30.1K | Facebook – 716K | Website