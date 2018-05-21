The Swansons Set To Impact Radio With New Single “Move Forward”

Powerhouse duo The Swansons to release “Move Forward” to radio (5/21) as their spotlight track from their project which debuted this week. A song which tugs at your heart-strings and sets the anthem for the album.

With both fans, media and music industry heavy-weights already raving about them, The Swansons are ready for a big year.

“The Swansons are great”

Mike Curb of Curb Records

While the track showcases The Swansons’ seamless blend of country and pop, they kick off this summer with a number of performances and regional tour. The Swansons songs display themes of love, strength and empowerment. The songs on this project do an excellent job of portraying The Swansons as a duo with powerful talent.

“Move Forward was written from the soul for the soul.”

says Angie Finley, The Swansons

The Swansons are excited to have teamed up with Wright Records for marketing and distrubition through Sony Orchard as they hit the road in the upcoming months with more dates to be added.

“Move Forward has helped me move past personal tragedy and it is my hope that it does the same for others.”

says Joe Finley, The Swansons

Visit The Swansons online at TheSwansons. Consumers can purchase music online from any of hundreds of digital retailers including, iTunes and Amazon.

New single is available on Spins Tracking System and AirplayAccess to radio programmers worldwide.

ABOUT THE SWANSONS:

The Finleys took the name of their band “The Swansons” from a code name that the couple used when making dinner reservations while they were dating so they could remain private. “We decided to use the name as it was something everybody could remember,” said Joe Finley. Joe and Angie began dating in 2012, Angie started accompanying Joe to the recording sessions.

Joe then asked Angie to sing on one of his songs. The pair fell in love, married and had a baby as they joined together to make music. They built on that love with songs written for their first self-titled album “The Swansons” reflecting on their love. “Love is an extraordinary emotion. Being in love is simply extraordinary,” said Angie Finley.

Their second album, “Good Day,” was awarded “Independent Album of the Year” in 2016 and in 2017, The Swansons were named “Outstanding Musical Group” by the Producers Choice Honors.

The Swansons The Swansons are a husband and wife Alternative Country/Pop duet formed in late 2012. The bands co-founders, Joe and Angie Finley, began this journey with the idea to write positive catchy songs that are for everyone! They have forged a path through Hollywood all the way to Nashville Tennessee! The Swansons sound is unique and catchy. Their songs are rhythmic and memorable. Their style is pure, positive, energy that demands your inclusion.

ABOUT WRIGHT RECORDS:

Wright Records is a development label with Sony Music Entertainment’s: The Orchard with Nathan Wright as its CEO.