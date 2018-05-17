NEW MUSIC WEEKLY REACHES OUT TO INDIE ARTISTS

New Music Weekly has announced the pre-production for their annual Indie Artists & Labels Issue. Just coming off the announcement for their 2018 New Music Awards, NMW is now setting their sights on the best unsigned Indie Artists and Bands along with record labels that release independent product.

Artists and bands with new singles looking for special coverage or those looking to move up in the music industry are encouraged to participate. Please contact New Music Weekly now as space is limited for this all-important issue.

Contact us now for available special advertising offers for artists and record labels.

Contact:

New Music Weekly

Tel: 323-658-7449 (Los Angeles, CA)

Tel: 615-323-2200 (Nashville, TN)