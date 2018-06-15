Bucky Covington first came to our attention on American Idol. William Joel “Bucky” Covington III was born November 8, 1977. At the age of 18, Covington taught himself how to play the guitar and began performing at clubs. He is also a bassist, drummer and songwriter. Over the years, Covington has expanded his talents, both country and rock. After some time, he elected to perform both original and cover material in a cross-genre vein. Rocky is also a musician and is the former lead singer of the North Carolina band Swamp Cat. As a Country music singer, he placed eighth on the 5th season of the Fox Network’s talent competition series American Idol. In December 2006, he signed a recording contract with Lyric Street Records. His self-titled debut album, produced by Dale Oliver and Mark Miller of the band Sawyer Brown, was released on April 17, 2007. The album debuted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart, and produced three hit singles on the Hot Country Songs charts: “A Different World” at number six, “It’s Good to Be Us” at number eleven, and “I’ll Walk” at number ten. Three more singles: “I Want My Life Back,” “Gotta Be Somebody” and “A Father’s Love (The Only Way He Knew How),” were released for an unreleased second album, titled I’m Alright, and later included on his 2011 album, Good Guys. Bucky bought a house in Franklin, Tennessee, near Nashville, which he shared with Rocky and his wife Terra. Rocky also joined Bucky’s band as a drummer. On February 13, 2007, he and his wife Crystal separated after more than seven years of marriage. Covington became engaged to Katherine Cook in 2011 and on October 10, 2014, she gave birth to their daughter, Kennedy Taylor Covington. We will keep you apprised on the “life and times” of Bucky Covington here at New Music Weekly.

