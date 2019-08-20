“THE GARAGE TAPES” RELEASED BY KENTUCKY MUSIC HALL OF FAME MEMBERS, EXILE

Kentucky Music Hall of Fame members, Exile, have received nothing but great reviews of their most current CD project, “Exile – The Garage Tapes.” The 30 song, two CD compilation released by Big Horse Records is available for purchase online and on all digital music platforms for download and streaming here.

A VIP CD release event for media and fans to celebrate the new project is scheduled to take place in Nashville on August 30 during soundcheck prior to a free performance open to the public at 6th & Peabody.

“The liner notes with this project are superb. Forget Wikipedia. Leave Google alone. This is far better. These are words coming straight from the source. Some of the best liner notes I’ve seen in recent years. I’d love to keep telling you more fun factoids about Exile, but just buy the album. It’s 30 tracks of listening luxury. That’s not something you get everyday anymore.” Think Country – Patti McClintic

Capturing these songs from the original source taped required a process known as “baking” to recover each song. The compilation includes pop songs as well as several country songs.

A little over forty years have passed and over 8 million records have been sold, including three Gold records and eleven number one hit songs, along with numerous hits on the pop and country chart since Exile band members, Steve Goetzman, Marlon Hargis, J.P. Pennington, Sonny LeMaire and Les Taylor began making music and gathering in a small garage in Lexington, Kentucky making demos of their songs. Until now these recordings have remained unheard by anyone outside the small circle of the band. These particular garage tapes, were recorded between 1979 and 1982 at LEMCO studio in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Exile -The Garage Tapes” Track List:

Side 1:

Red Dancing Shoes (LeMaire / Gray) There’s A Love (Pennington) Me And You (Gray) Your Love Is Everything (Pennington) Dixie Girl (LeMaire / Paine) Take Me To The River (Pennington) Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pennington) Nobody’s Hero (Pennington / Lawley) Smooth Sailing (Gray / Slate / Pippin) Midnight Man (Pennington) Baby, It’s Me (Gray) One More Night For Love (LeMaire / Gray / Gray) Werewolf Of Love (LeMaire / Gray / Blazy) The High Cost of Leaving (LeMaire / Pennington / Gray) It Takes Love To Make Love (LeMaire / Gray / Silbar / Lorber)

Side 2:

I Can’t Get Close Enough (Pennington / LeMaire) It’s You Again (Pennington / LeMaire) My Hearts In Good Hands (Pennington / LeMaire) Since You Came In (Pennington / Gray / Seals) Did You See That Girl (Pennington / LeMaire) I Can’t Love You Anymore (Pennington / Copeland) Still So In Love With You (Pennington) We Can Save Love (LeMaire / Blazy) Do It All Over Again (Pennington) Till The Very End (LeMaire / Gray) The Closer You Get (Pennington / Gray) Take Me Down (Pennington / Gray) Give Me One More Chance (Pennington / LeMaire) Keep It In The Middle Of The Road (Pennington / LeMaire) Sixteen Tons (Travis)

The longest running American self-contained vocal group kicked off their “No Limits Tour” in 2018 while celebrating 40 years of their hit song Kiss You All Over which hit No. 1 in 1978 and stayed No. 1 for four weeks, charting for 23 weeks. The group has sold over 8 million records, including three Gold records and eleven number one hit songs, along with numerous hits on the pop and country charts. They are known for many major hits including “Give Me One More Chance,” and “I Don’t Want to Be a Memory.” Exile’s music is available on all digital platforms here.

Exile Tour Dates:

Aug. 22 – Harrah, OK – The State Theater

Aug. 23 – Greenville, TX – Texan Theater

Aug. 24 – Fort Worth, TX – Stagecoach Ballroom

Aug. 30 – Nashville, TN – 6th & Peabody

Aug. 31 – Hiawassee, GA – Anderson Music Hall

Sept. 7 – East Alton, IL – St. Louis Airport

Sept. 13 – Detroit, MI – w/ Alabama – Fox Theater Detroit

Sept. 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Ludlow Garage

Sept. 20 – Bridgeport, AL – Bridgeport Trail of Tears

Sept. 21 – Fulton, KY – Unity Park

Sept. 27 – Parkersburg, WV – The Smoot Theater

Sept. 28 – Fairmont, WV – Sagebrush Roundup Country Music Hall

Oct. 11 – Poplar Bluff, MO – Historic Rodgers Theatre

Oct. 25 – Hartford, WI – Schauer Arts And Activities Center

Oct. 26 – Edgerton, WI – Egerton Performing Arts Center

Nov. 15 – Louisville, KY – Marriott Downtown

Nov. 23 – Salisbury, MD w/ Alabama – Wicomico Civic Center

Nov. 29 – Scottsburg, IN – Ross Country Jamboree

Nov. 30 – Scottsburg, IN – Ross Country Jamboree

Dec. 6 – Marion, IL – Marion Cultural and Civic Center

Dec. 13 – Mt. Vernon, KY – Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

Dec. 19 – Franklin, TN – Franklin Theatre