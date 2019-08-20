THE BELLES EXTEND RUN ON NICKELODEON’S JOJO SIWA’S D.R.E.A.M TOUR, JOINING THE UK LEG

After an impressive 82-show run on the North American leg of Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour presented by Party City and produced by AEG Presents, country mother-daughter duo The Belles will continue on the UK leg, kicking off on October 30 in Glasgow. The tour, which has twice been extended, has already been named one of StubHub’s Top U.S. Summer Tours alongside The Rolling Stones, Queen, Ariana Grande and more.

UK D.R.E.A.M. TOUR DATES

October 30 – The SSE Hydro – Glasgow, United Kingdom

October 31 – Manchester Arena – Manchester, United Kingdom

November 2 – Resorts World Arena – Birmingham, United Kingdom

November 3 – The O2 – London, United Kingdom

November 4 – Motorpoint Arena Cardiff – Cardiff, United, Kingdom

November 6 –3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

November 7 –3Arena – Dublin, Ireland

*Complete list of tour dates here

Kelli and her mom Jaymie are known for their “simplistic, yet elegant” (Hollywood Life) “unique harmony blend,” (Taste of Country) which is illustrated on The Belles’ upcoming EP NOBODY KNOWS ME BETTER, out September 6. Produced by Grammy-nominated Dave Brainard (Brandy Clark, Jerrod Neimann) and Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett), the project was inspired by Kelli and Jaymie’s close-knit mother/daughter relationship, and showcases their bond, as well as lessons taught and learned. It features current single, “Beautiful Girl,” which premiered exclusively with Tiger Beat, who called it “a feel-good, confidence-inducing bop.” On August 21, the “Beautiful Girl” music video will be available following the exclusive premiere with Parade Magazine.

Pre-save NOBODY KNOWS ME BETTER here.

ABOUT THE BELLES:

Born in Nebraska and raised in Country, Kelli and her mother, Jaymie are having the time of their lives as the duo The Belles, making history as the first mother-daughter duo to rise to stardom since The Judds. Having already charmed audiences across the nation opening for the likes of Dan + Shay, Brett Eldredge, Old Dominion and more, 16-year-old superstar JoJo Siwa afforded them the opportunity of a lifetime to join her out on the road for all North American and UK dates of the tour. When it comes to lead vocals, Jaymie lets Kelli take the spotlight. She says, “I like to think of myself as the setting and Kelli as the diamond.” Kelli, a recent graduate of the University of Nebraska, has relocated to Nashville to continue her reign as a fixture in the Nashville songwriting community while her supportive mother stays behind in Omaha. The Belles released their debut-self titled EP in 2018, enlisting award-winning producer Mickey Jack Cones (Thomas Rhett, Runaway June, Lionel Richie) for his expertise on the project.

UPCOMING D.R.E.A.M. TOUR DATES:

August 20 – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sport Centre – Vancouver, BC

August 24 – Pinnacle Bank Arena – Lincoln, NE

August 25 – US Cellular Center – Cedar Rapids, IA

August 27 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

August 28 – Fraze Pavilion – Kettering, OH

August 29 – Rosemont Theatre – Chicago, IL

August 31 – Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza – Wilkes-Barre, PA

September 1 – M&T Bank Grandstand (Delaware State Fair) – Harrington, DE

September 4 – Huntington Center – Toledo, OH

September 6 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

September 7 – KFC Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

September 8 – Legacy Arena at the BJCC – Birmingham, AL

September 10 – FedExForum – Memphis, TN

September 11 – UNO Lakefront Arena – New Orleans, LA

September 13 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

September 14 – AT&T Center – San Antonio, TX

September 15 – Bert Ogden Arena – Edinburg, TX

September 17 – The Theatre at Grand Prairie – Grand Prairie, TX

September 18 – HEB Center At Cedar Park – Cedar Park, TX

September 20 – BOK Center – Tulsa, OK

September 21 – Sprint Center – Kansas City, MO

September 22 – Chaifetz Arena – St. Louis, MO

September 24 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

September 26 – Infinite Energy Arena – Duluth, GA

September 27 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

September 29 – John Paul Jones Arena – Charlottesville, VA

October 1 – Webster Bank Arena – Bridgeport, CT

October 2 – Dunkin Donuts Center – Providence, RI

For the complete list of tour dates, visit www.JoJodreamtour.com.

