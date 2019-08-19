RICK ROSS CAPTURES MOST-STREAMED ALBUM IN THE COUNTRY

The boss is back with the #1 rap album and most-streamed album in the country…

Rick Ross storms to #1 on multiple charts with his new album and the hottest sequel of the summer , PORT OF MIAMI 2 [MMG/Epic Records]. The four-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum rap icon and Maybach Music Group mastermind takes #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart. As a result, it becomes his fourth career #1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart and third #1 on the Top Rap Albums Chart. Additionally, it debuts at #2 on the Billboard Top 200, as all 10 of his major label releases have reached the top 10 (with five of those hitting number 1).

Additionally, the record put up over 67.5 million streams in under seven days, making it “The Most Streamed album of the week,” according to Billboard. Not to mention, it received widespread critical acclaim.

As part of an in-depth feature, GQ claimed “[the] latest project, by the way, might be his best yet.” Vice declared, “Ross has no plans on stepping down as Hip-Hop’s boss,” and HotNewHipHop stated, “Rick Ross makes luxury rap of the highest order. The word ‘boss’ has been synonymous with Rozay since the inception of his career, and POM2 feels like a carriage of ‘bossed up’ anthems.” Additionally, Hypebeastput it best, “Rick Ross rightfully earned The Boss moniker early on in his career, and Port of Miami 2 extravagantly shows that he’ll be the only one ever worthy of the nickname.”

Ross recently took over television, appearing on ESPN’s First Take and NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Next up, he headlines the PORT OF MIAMI 2 TOUR. It kicks off Harbour Convention Center in Vancouver, BC, hits major markets coast-to-coast, and comes to a conclusion with two-night stand at Gramercy Theater in New York, NY on October 15 and 16. Get tickets nowat WWW.RICKROSSPOM2.COM. The full itinerary is enclosed below.

Rick Ross commands hip-hop not only as a true titan of the game, but also as a visionary C.E.O. His historic run accompanies five Billboard Top 200 #1 debuts and three #2 debuts, four Grammy Award® nominations, adorning the cover of Rolling Stone twice, and achieving accolades that may never be surpassed. His debut single “Hustlin” stands out as the “first mastertone ever certified RIAA platinum before the associated album had been released.” With millions of singles and albums sold, his voice remains inescapable. Not to mention, he championed and broke a roster of other superstars—ranging from Meek Mill to Wale—as part of Maybach Music Group.

PORT OF MIAMI 2 is the return of the biggest boss that you’ve seen thus far, and his legacy is only getting bigger.

PORT OF MIAMI 2 TOUR DATES:

Sept 23 Vancouver Harbour Convention Center

Sept 25 San Francisco August Hall

Sept 26 Los Angeles Belasco Theater

Sept 29 Dallas House of Blues

Sept 30 Houston House of Blues

Oct 1 New Orleans The Fillmore

Oct 3 Myrtle Beach House of Blues

Oct 6 Raleigh The Ritz

Oct 7 Washington DC Fillmore

Oct 8 Philadelphia Fillmore

Oct 11 Toronto The Phoenix

Oct 13 Detroit Fillmore

Oct 15 New York Gramercy Theater

Oct 16 New York Gramercy Theater

TRACKLISTING:

Act A Fool (feat. Wale) Turnpike Ike Nobody’s Favorite (feat. Gunplay) Summer Reign (feat. Summer Walker) White Lines (feat. Def Loaf) Big Time (feat. Swiss Beatz) Bogus Charms (feat. Meek Mill) Rich ***** Lifestyle (feat. Nipsey Hussle & Teyana Taylor) Born to Kill (feat. Jeezy) Fascinated I Still Pray (feat. YBN Lucci & Ball Greezy) Running The Streets (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Denzel Curry) Vegas Residency Maybach Music V1 Gold Roses (feat. Drake)

Rick Ross Port of Miami 2 available on all DSPs