TAYLOR SWIFT’S LOVER SCORES THE BIGGEST WEEK FOR ANY ALBUM IN THE U.S. SINCE HER OWN 2017 ALBUM REPUTATION

In just 24 hours, Taylor Swift’s blockbuster new album Lover became this year’s highest selling album in the U.S. Taylor makes history yet again by earning “ the biggest first-week total for any album since her own Reputation in 2017 ,” according to Billboard. Globally, Lover (Republic Records) has surpassed more than 3 million in consumption. In the U.S. it has eclipsed 1 million-plus total consumption year-to-date and is approaching 700k in pure album sales this week.

Lover smashed the all-time pre-sale record at Target and eclipsed debut physical sales of reputation. In addition, the album has hit #1 in 98 countries on iTunes. On the Spotify U.S. chart, every song debuted in the top 25 with 9 in the top 10. Lover also broke the global record as the “top album debut in the history of Amazon Music.”

Around the world, Lover triumphs at #1 including Australia, Canada, Ireland, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the U.K. and more to be announced. Lover has also made history becoming China’s most consumed full-length international album of 2019, setting a new record by an international artist for first week full-length album consumption – more than doubling the previous record.

Republic Records Founder & CEO Monte Lipman comments, “Taylor’s brilliant body of work has shattered industry metrics around the world. ‘Lover’ is clearly her most acclaimed album to date. Her honesty and vulnerability poured into this album has created a masterpiece.”

Lover is Taylor Swift’s first album available to stream on platforms during its release week. On Spotify alone, Lover has been streamed 600 million-plus times. In addition, music videos for “ME!” and MTV’s VMA Video of the Year, “You Need To Calm Down,” are nearing half-a-billion views on YouTube.

Taylor Swift has risen to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 Songwriters chart with a trio of songwriting entries on the latest weekly Hot 100 survey including, “You Need to Calm Down,” “Lover,” and “ME!,” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

Lover is the ten-time GRAMMY® Award-winning, record-breaking superstar’s seventh album. Taylor Swift‘s juggernaut arrives as a fan favorite and currently ranks as Taylor‘s highest rated critically acclaimed album on Metacritic.

Here is what the critics are saying about Lover:

“Lover is a career-topping masterpiece” – Rob Sheffield, Rolling Stone

“Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ Is A Masterful, Heartfelt Pop Spectacle” – Bryan Rolli, Forbes

“Lover is Swift’s most mature album and her most fun one, all at once” – Chris Willman, Variety

“Lover offers plenty of evidence that Swift is just a better songwriter than any of her competitors in the upper echelons of pop” – Alexis Petridis, Guardian

“Taylor Swift’s Lover Could Hold the Key to Pop Music’s Survival” – Erin Vanderhoof, Vanity Fair

“Taylor Swift Emerges From the Darkness Unbroken on ‘Lover”’ – Jon Carmanica, The New York Times

“Lover is pure Taylor Swift, at her most content and confident” – Larry Fitzmaurice, Entertainment Weekly

“The superb new 18-track collection finds Swift looking backward and forward through the lens of love” – Mark Kennedy, Associated Press