COUNTRY OUTLAW SCOTT STEVENS RELEASES OFFICIAL VIDEO FOR NEW SINGLE “I FEEL GOOD”

New country artist Scott Stevens just revealed the official video for his single “I Feel Good (Part 1 of 3)” the debut track from his forthcoming album.

“Once upon a time, this video concept came to me from the sky. It floated, much like a feather, all the way from the clouds and then gently down to the tip of my nose. When I saw it there, I thought, ‘shit.’ So I wrote it all down. Then I worked with my director buddy Sam Boyette to make it happen,” he explains.

Filmed over two days around Nashville and Franklin, TN, Stevens co-produced the video with Boyette.

“Two really long shooting days each ended with about five hours of mowing. You bet yer sweet bottom I mowed that hat myself with Sam on the drone, gridding.“

Showcasing his own brand of self-described groove country in the title track “I Feel Good,” he says the forthcoming album “is all about being able to flourish in your own skin.” With its rollicking equal-parts Southern rock and sincere country flair, it’s a master class in what happens when a musician leans into his natural-bred confidence and emotion. “Sometimes you gotta double down, step off the ledge and trust whatever it is you trust,” Stevens says of putting his entirety into this project. The album includes songs influenced by his love for tried-and-true rockers like the Rolling Stones and the Doobie Brothers; alongside his soft spot for country innovators like Keith Urban and Eric Church. “The heart of me is somehow split in equal parts rock and roll, soul, and country music,”

Writing and performing for years, his earliest performances were singing in church before becoming a fixture on the college-bar circuit while attending the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. It was only recently, however, that Stevens landed on the sincerity and frankness that’s come to define his latest work.

For more information, please visit ScottStevensMusic.com; Follow Scott on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.