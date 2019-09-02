STRIKING MATCHES RELEASE NEW VIDEO, “SAY WHAT YOU WANNA”

Genre-defying, guitar-slinging duo Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis, better known as Striking Matches, are excited to release the second single, “Say What You Wanna,” off their forthcoming EP, Noon. The band describes the track as a loud & gritty fight song, “‘Say What You Wanna’ is about not giving a damn about what anyone says about you, and about showing the world that you have a place here, just like everybody else… If you feel constantly muted, or put down, or you get made to feel like you’re not enough…like we say in the song, be a comeback kid…always get back in the ring,” says the duo. Produced by Casey Pierce, you can find the video for “Say What You Wanna” here. Last month, the duo announced their upcoming EP Noon releasing November 15th. Noon will be the second EP out this year, with the third Night releasing early 2020. The first EP Morning released back in May and you can stream it here.

The band has found their music featured on hit TV shows such as Lucifer, Grey’s Anatomy, iZombie, Father of the Year, American Idol, and most notably, ABC’s Nashville, where a total of nine songs were highlighted across the show’s four seasons. Zimmermann and Davis don’t take the variety of their success lightly saying, “We get to do so much, and that’s one of our favorite parts about who we are as a band.” The future is bright for the duo and they’re not looking to slow down anytime soon. The band is currently on tour in North America with plans to expand their fanbase internationally with stops in Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK.

Striking Matches on Tour:

Sept 6 – MADE Festival – St. Louis, MO

Sept 26 – The Attic at Rock Brothers

October 11 – Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival – Hurricane Mills, TN

October 17 – Indra Club 64 – Hamburg, Germany

October 18 – Badehaus Szimpla – Berlin, Germany

October 20 – Paard Van Troje – Den Haag, Netherlands

October 21 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

October 22 – O2 Academy Oxford – Oxford, UK

October 23 – The Garage – London, UK

October 25 – Wardrobe – Leeds, UK

October 26 – Cluny – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

October 27 – Loft at The Arts Club – Liverpool, UK

October 28 – Stereo – Glasgow, UK

About Striking Matches:

Striking Matches is a guitar-weilding, singing songwriting duo from Nashville, TN. Sarah Zimmermann and Justin Davis met in a guitar class, where their first performance together was the first time they spoke. Soon after, they realized they had more in common than just the instrument, so they quit school and started a band.

Fast-forward and Striking Matches has cultivated a world-wide fanbase, has had upwards of 20 songs on major TV shows like Grey’s Anatomy, Nashville, and American Idol, and is currently working on their 3 EP project, “Morning, Noon, and Night”

“In the same way that morning, noon, and night are three parts of a day, “Morning, Noon, and Night” are three parts of what makes up Striking Matches. Each part is a little bit different and leans into our influences in different ways, and we’re really excited for our fans to go on this journey with us.”