Synthpop Artist EVA X Announces The Release Of The Electrowoman EP

Canadian synthpop artist EVA X proudly presents her new digital-only EP, Electrowoman.



Electrowoman was recorded and produced by Gaby Marie. It was mixed by Shane Stephenson and Chris Lacroix, and mastered by Chris Lacroix. EVA X is delighted to present two remixes as well, one of “Virtualsexua” l by Edmonton’s Virtual Terrorist, and one of “Subsume” by Philadelphia-based Silver Walks. The artwork for Electrowoman was created by Edmonton-based artist Konn Lavery.

“Electrowoman is my first EP and pretty much my first release as a solo artist/songwriter/producer ever. I was in a pop-punk band for a few years but wasn’t satisfied with the level of creative input and direction I had. After running into this in a couple projects, I started writing my own music. The first songs were almost bluesy, until I was introduced to synthpop and EBM by a few of my friends who pushed me to learn more about synths and production. Electronic music represented an opportunity to sort of own the creative process from start to finish, so I embraced it and here we are.



“Electrowoman” Track Listing:

1. Black Blood

2. Virtualsexual (Love In Virtual)

3. Subsume

4. Virtualsexual (Rough Sex Remix by Virtual Terrorist)

5. Subsume (Silver Walks Remix)