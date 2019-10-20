Coastal Country Singer Kurt Stevens Releases New Single “Once In A Blue Moon”

Rising country singer-songwriter Kurt Stevens released his new single “Once In A Blue Moon,” today across all streaming platforms. The beachy jam draws inspiration from his coastal upbringing and premiered with Sounds Like Nashville, who dubbed it “a feel good tune” “set to an undeniably infectious beat.”

Listen to “Once In A Blue Moon” here.



When you listen to Kurt Stevens’ music, you hear his passion for life and feel his relaxed, beachy style. “Life is meant to be shared with others,” says Stevens. “I want my music to help people connect, share emotions, and realize we are all in the same boat.”

Adding to the excitement, Stevens has partnered with 4Ocean, a purpose-driven business founded to help end the ocean plastic crisis. This is a cause Stevens is very passionate about because when he’s not working on his music, you will usually find him on his boat or along the shore.

The Florida native has been playing music since he was four and grew up being trained on classical piano. A multi-instrumentalist, Stevens has spent the last several years developing his sound and hitting the road, opening for fellow Sunshine State native Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch, The Band Perry and more. His engaging live show led to a deal with booking giant, Endeavor (formally WME).

For more information on Kurt Stevens visit:

