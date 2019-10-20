Madison Kozak Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut On October 26th

Songs & Daughters recording artist and recent Belmont University graduate, Madison Kozak, is making her anticipated debut at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, October 26. This past summer, she was surprised with the bucket list invitation onstage at the iconic venue by mentor and label president, Nicolle Galyon.

“When I think about everything I know and love about Country music, it all circles back to the Grand Ole Opry,” shares Kozak. “Being asked to take the stage where so many of my heroes have made history is the ultimate honor. This is the dream that started the journey for me, and I’m beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity.”

The gifted singer-songwriter has already stockpiled an arsenal of tunes she’s penned alongside Nashville’s most sought-after songwriters, including Lori McKenna and Craig Wiseman, with her first Songs & Daughters release, “First Last Name,” out now. Written by Kozak, Claire Douglas, and James Slater, it’s “sharp, swooning, and all the right kinds of sentimental,” praises Rolling Stone.

Next Monday (10/21), Kozak will perform during a special pop-up event at Nashville’s ABLE store in partnership with CMT and hosted by Songs & Daughters. Promising can’t-miss new material from the 22-year-old budding star, additional details for the free event can be found here.

Taking her talents on the road, she’ll support MORGAN EVANS (WORLD TOUR), AARON WATSON (RED BANDANA TOUR – FALL 2019), and MASON RAMSEY (HOW’S UR GIRL & HOW’S UR FAMILY PT. 2) this fall. Click here for a full list of tour dates and ticketing information. Kozak will also appear at Live In The Vineyard for a high-profile acoustic round in Napa Valley, CA, on November 1.

For more information on Madison Kozak, visit MadisonKozak.com. Reach out to her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT MADISON KOZAK:

A native of rural Ontario, Canada, rising Country singer-songwriter Madison Kozak is turning heads with her brand-new track “First Last Name.” The song is inspired by her relationship with her father, who introduced her to Country greats including Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. After scoring a publishing deal with powerhouse company Big Loud as a Junior at Belmont University, Kozak has signed as the flagship artist of Songs & Daughters – a female-focused label partnership between Big Loud and award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon. Joining Morgan Evans, Aaron Watson, and Mason Ramsey on tour this fall, she has taken the stage at high-profile fairs and festivals.