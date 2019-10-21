Music Industry’s Leading Radio Tracking Service: STS Rolls Out Enhanced Platform

Living in a world of mobility is utmost important these days. Over the past several months STS has been undergoing several major updates in technology. Making strides towards new features, informative graphs, chart data, ease of access/download to new music releases and mobility, all while producing a user friendly environment for both radio programmers on the go, as well as the music industry at large.

As the music industry constantly morphs in a technological world, we embrace the new modern era of terrestrial radio, streaming, podcasts and syndicated radio shows. With our sleek and user-friendly design, it is now even easier to share broadcasting information with record labels, promoters, music industry executives as well as adding more visibility to artists and record labels, giving them all the tools they desire to maximize their success.

We are proud to announce our new enhanced STS system which will give you access to many updated features. A key feature includes mobility, allowing you to access and share airplay status reports on the go from your cell phone, tablet or PC. Additionally, the ability to easily download complete data reports and advanced chart information with a simple click of your mouse or touch of your finger.

The new Enhanced STS system retrieves data in true 24/7 real-time, giving you access to the world of radio every second of every hour, seven days a week.

Keep an eye out for future enhancements as we continue to complete our work. We welcome your feedback and ideas so we may help bring you more success to your radio station, record label, and artists.

STS INTEGRATION:

The Enhanced STS system continues its partnership in supplying new music releases to radio programmers digitally, strengthening its integration of AirplayAccess.

STS is proud to continue its partnership with New Music Weekly magazine in supplying its exclusive radio airplay chart date and content published weekly.

ABOUT STS:

SpinsTrackingSystem, also known as STS, is your leading global broadcast source tracking radio airplay. Spins Tracking System’s reporting panel includes an array of terrestrial radio within the commercial and noncommercial format, as well as thousands of streaming Internet stations and syndicated radio shows.

Who uses STS? STS is used by radio station programmers, program directors, music directors, DJs, record labels, radio promoters, radio marketing companies, publishing companies, artist-managers, artists, bands, concert tour promoters, booking agents, music supervisors, radio networks, A&R, talent scouts, radio pluggers, advertising agencies, publicists, entertainment attorneys, record pools, and many more!

Why STS? STS tracking is an invaluable source of information and chart data. It’s the key source used by managers and artists alike to book shows, set-up interviews, or promote their current release at radio. STS has chosen to include the smallest of radio broadcasters allowing them to have an equal voice while offering powerful radio airplay information at an affordable rate.

User Experience! STS tracking reports are weekly airplay reports which displays the total spin count for the previous full week. Your STS account is complete with detailed list of radio stations playing a song and a breakdown of how many spins per day each station played a song. Accounts also include population, Arbitron rating, frequency, and broadcast signals.

ATTENTION RADIO! Don’t miss out on new releases. Free Sign Up at AirplayAccess!