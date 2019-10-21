RASCAL FLATTS: Expert Musicianship, Razor-Sharp Vocals

Rascal Flatts formed in Columbus, Ohio, in 1999. It is composed of lead vocalist Gary LeVox, his second cousin Jay DeMarcus on bass guitar, and Joe Don Rooney on guitar and banjo. DeMarcus is also a brother-in-law of country music singer James Otto, and formerly one-half of the Christian music duo East to West. From 2000 to 2010, they recorded for Disney Music Group’s Lyric Street Records. While on that label, they released seven albums, all of which have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Their studio albums have accounted for more than 25 singles, of which 14 have reached No. 1. Their longest-lasting No. 1 single, a cover of Marcus Hummon’s “Bless the Broken Road”, spent five weeks in that position in 2005. In 2005–06, “What Hurts the Most” was No. 1 on both the Hot Country Songs and Adult Contemporary charts, and peaked at No. 6 on the Hot100. The super group has just been confirmed to appear during Country Radio Seminar (CRS) 2020. The event called Rascal Flatts 20 Years Of Country Radio Success, is set for 4:00pm Central Standard Time on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Nashville’s Omni Hotel, and is sponsored by the Country Music Association (CMA) as its annual featured session at CRS. The act will share insight into the trio’s monumental 20-year journey, revealing how they broke down boundaries as true trailblazers in the genre while maintaining a longevity and relevance that continues to propel them today. Rascal Flatts will also appear at the Opening Ceremonies to reveal the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020. We here at New Music Weekly have been following them from the very beginning and we will continue to keep you up-to-date on their on-going music adventure. This is our very special Fall Hits Music issue. We invite you to take a look as some of the chart-breaking artists that are truly making music history during this final quarter of 2019.