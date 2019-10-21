Charlotte Lawrence To Perform At T.J. Martell Foundation’s Spirit Of Excellence

T.J. Martell Foundation has announced that Atlantic / Gold Tooth Records breakout star and acclaimed pop singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence will perform at its annual Spirit of Excellence Awards Dinner in Los Angeles on October 22, 2019. The intimate dinner and awards show will be hosted by comedian Bill Bellamy and held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. This year, the foundation will honor Scott Rodger, CEO of Quest Management & Partner of Maverick, Gary Smith, Co-Founder of Pollstar and Dr. Deepa Bhojwani, Director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Atlantic Records / Gold Tooth artist Charlotte Lawrence is a pop singer with a dark edge. She has already racked up millions of streams with breakout viral hits “Just The Same” and “Sleep Talking”. Lawrence has garnered critical praise, appearing on the cover of V Magazine and i-D lauding her “knack for smashing deeply personal lyrics into frustratingly catchy choruses.” She has shared the stage with The Dixie Chicks and EDM superstar Kaskade. Lawrence has spent the past few years writing and recording while finding her musical voice. What has emerged is a love of melody twinned with a darker aesthetic. Her most recent single “Why Do You Love Me” showcases the reward of her musical risks. Usually making music more left of pop, this single explores a new sound incorporating rock and alternative music within pop.

Lawrence is one of many artists who have performed and supported T.J. Martell Foundation’s Spirit of Excellence event including Meghan Trainor, Andy Grammar, Richie Sambora + Orianthi and more. Sponsored by Universal Music Group, CBS Entertainment and No Expectations guests will enjoy an elegant dinner and participate in silent and live auctions, while being entertained by comedian Bill Bellamy and enjoying a live performance. This year’s event Committee is Co-chaired Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment and industry veteran, Larry Mattera.

Tickets are available to the public now for a limited time at www.tjmartell.org with proceeds benefiting the T.J. Martell Foundation’s cancer research programs at flagship hospitals like Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

For tickets and more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation and the Spirit of Excellence Dinner please visit www.tjmartell.org.

About T.J. Martell Foundation: The T.J. Martell Foundation is the music industry’s leading foundation dedicated to funding innovative medical research focused on finding treatments and cures for cancer. The Foundation was founded in 1975 by music industry executive Tony Martell and his colleagues in loving memory of his son T.J., who died of leukemia. The Foundation has provided more than $280 million for research at nine flagship hospitals in the United States. For more information on the T.J. Martell Foundation visit www.tjmartell.org.