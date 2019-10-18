Fresh Off Her Radio Tour, Country Artist Alyssa Lynn Is Gearing Up for Her Headlining Show at the 4th Annual Harvest Fest

Rising country artist Alyssa Lynn is gearing up to headline the 4th Annual Harvest Festival sponsored by TriStar Ashland City Medical Center on Saturday, October 26th. The show will run from 11AM-4PM CT and consists of headliner Alyssa Lynn and features opening acts from Ava Claire, Lizzie Cates, Justin Love, Gabrielle Metz, and Dalton Black. The Harvest Festival is free to the public and will have live music, fun, food, crafts, and vendor booths.

Date: Saturday, October 26th, 2019

Time: 11 AM – 4 PM CT

Place: 313 North Main St. Ashland City, TN 37015 (Across the street from TriStar Ashland City Medical Center)

Admission: Free and open to the public

“I’m really looking forward to headlining the Annual Harvest Fest this year because I love meeting new people and connecting with them through my music,” says Alyssa. “I was given the opportunity to pick my own openers for the show too, so the entire day is going to be filled with great music from my Nashville friends. You don’t want to miss it!” Alyssa will kick off the event with an acoustic set and close the festival with a full-band show, starting at 3:00 PM. Following the event, she’ll be available for a meet & greet where she will also be selling her exclusive new merch.

With the release of her latest single, Do It For A Boy, Alyssa recently wrapped up a radio tour in support of the song visiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. Her songs have seen airplay on radio stations in more than two dozen states as well as in Canada.

Visit Alyssa on her website and follow along with her on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Alyssa Lynn: Growing up in a small town just outside of Knoxville, Tennessee and spending a great deal of time in Georgia and Florida, you could say singer-songwriter Alyssa Lynn has “country” in her blood. She began singing at the age of four and entered into a singing competition when she was six, finishing as runner-up. Alyssa recounts this experience of being on stage for the first time as the moment when her passion for singing and performing was truly ignited. As a songwriter, Alyssa takes inspiration from Dolly Parton and Taylor Swift, wanting to capture their gift of weaving “real life” into their music. She also cites The Dixie Chicks, Dolly Parton and Miranda Lambert as a few more of her musical inspirations and has been guided through the industry already by her personal mentor, long-time Grand Ole Opry member Pam Tillis. From opening for well-known acts like Montgomery Gentry, John Michael Montgomery, and Drake White to performing at Nashville’s legendary Bluebird Café, Alyssa is already leaving her stamp on the world of modern country music. With undeniable talent and a great love for performing, Alyssa Lynn has everything it takes to add her footprint to the amazing path paved before her.