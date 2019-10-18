17 Memphis Releases “Reboot” Two Pack, Video

“Fearless new duo” (Taste of Country) 17 Memphis released a two pack for fans Friday (10/11) – song “Reboot,” along with a remix of the song. In addition, the pair dropped a video for the track, produced and directed by Rachel Deeb, exclusively with PopDust (10/14), who called the visual, “a classic MTV feel” with a “glossy 21st century sheen” that “shows us how country music should sound and look at the close of the 2010s.”

Listen to “Reboot” and the “Reboot” Remix HERE.

Watch the video for “Reboot” HERE.

Offering a “progressive twist on country,” (The Boot), the duo – comprised of Felix Snow (producer, Katy Perry and Selena Gomez) and Chelsea Todd (formerly Atlantic-signed artist TYSM) have developed a sound that’s on the “cutting edge of pop and hip-hop, as if Lady Antebellum set up shop in an Atlanta rap studio for a week,” (Billboard). “17 Memphis is not your typical country group. Apart from their sound, that blends influences from all corners of the musical world, they have a story that feels ripped from the pages of a novel (PopDust).”

About 17 Memphis:

Country music’s newest duo 17 Memphis bring their own unique sound to the country crossover genre game.With sounds similar to peers Sam Hunt and Florida Georgia Line, 17 Memphis offer a fresh aesthetic to country music that fans have yet to experience listening to mainstream country radio.

Felix Snow and Chelsea Todd, the voices behind 17 Memphis, may be new to Nashville but neither is new to the music scene. Both consider the group a natural progression from their pop collaborations. Snow, originally from Connecticut, is an award-winning platinum producer who grew up influenced by The Grateful Dead and The Beach Boys. His most recent work includes the multiplatinum single “Gold” by Kiiara, and has also written and produced for Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, and Katy Perry.

Todd, a small-town girl from Texas, grew up singing Patsy Cline but later transformed her sound while creating her pop project, TYSM, on Snow’s label EFFESS Records.

A cross country road trip and a stop in Tennessee became the inspiration to kickstart the duo’s country endeavor. A fresh acoustic guitar and a Memphis hotel room would become the breeding ground of the first song written as a duo, the inspiration behind their unique name, and the beginning of a romantic relationship between the two.

To learn more about 17 Memphis, go to 17Memphismusic.com. Follow 17 Memphis on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

Listen to 17 Memphis on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify and YouTube Music