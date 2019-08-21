STEPHANIE OWENS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING SINGLE, “SLINGSHOT”

Lynchburg, Virginia native, Stephanie Owens, has announced an advance opportunity for her fans to be the first to get the new music in anticipation of her upcoming single “Slingshot,” which is scheduled to be available Sept. 13 on all digital platforms Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon. Pre-order, pre-save and pre-add the single on Spotify, iTunes or Apple Music here.

“Slingshot” was co-written by Stephanie Owens, Evan Cline, and Melissa Sheridan with production by Brad Hill, Evan Cine, and Stephanie Owens.

“I’m really excited about ‘Slingshot’ because it lyrically communicates what I’m passionate about and musically taps into new vocal territory for me. I believe this song will really resonate with people because we all face struggles and go through times when we feel like the underdog.” Stephanie continues, “Hardships in life are inevitable, but we can choose to let them be setbacks or setups. In my own experience, fighting through trials has always made me stronger. My vision for ‘Slingshot’ is that it will inspire others to have this same comeback mentality!”

The single is a high-energy tune that rallies listeners to view life’s difficulties as launching pads toward future accomplishments.

“…All the negativity

Won’t let it get the best of me

Don’t judge a kid

Before the comeback baby

May be the underdog

But I’m gon’ rise up

I’m breaking down my walls

Bring on Goliath

I’ll take your stones

I’ll take your sticks

I’ma show you what I got

Gonna bounce back

I’m a slingshot…”

“Stephanie is always great to work with and makes my job easy,” exclaimed Producer, Brad Hill. “She has a powerful message that people need to hear!”

“It’s easy to see why Stephanie is continuing to create buzz around Nashville. She is organized, and she knows what she wants as an artist,” stated Producer, Evan Cline. “Coming off of Stephanie’s EP, I felt like she had a place for this anthemic, power-driven song. I think this is going to be a big song for her – literally and sonically.”

Stay current with everything Stephanie Owens on her website stephowensmusic.com. Stay current with Stephanie Owens on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube Channel for the latest videos.

Stephanie Owens music can be found on digital platforms Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play, Amazon Music and more.