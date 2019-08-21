Rising Roots Music Sensation Sierra Ferrell Signs with Rounder Records

Singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Sierra Ferrell has signed with Rounder Records. In making the announcement, Rounder President John Strohm said, “I’m incredibly grateful to my colleague Gary Paczosa for bringing Sierra’s music to my attention earlier this year. There’s a timelessness about Sierra’s singing and writing voice that sets her apart from so many rising talents in Nashville and beyond. We at Rounder are thrilled to work with such a strong team to build a career around this wildly creative and fascinating young artist.”

A native of West Virginia, Ferrell has been making music since she was a young child, and at age 20, she packed up her guitar to see what the world had to offer. Since then, she’s spent her time living on the road, criss-crossing the country and beguiling spellbound audiences with her captivating and wholly original blend of honky tonk country blues and jazz.

Ferrell has assembled a team led by manager Dolphus Ramseur of Ramseur Management and booking agent Keith Levy at Paradigm Talent Agency.

“Sierra Ferrell’s voice encompasses West Virginia,” said Ramseur. “When she sings, it’s impossible not to listen and envision the beautiful mountains and luscious valleys of that wild and wonderful state. Listen closely and you’ll hear the roaring rivers and haunting hollers of wild creatures and timeless characters. If you are within earshot of Sierra, her singing commands and dares you to listen.”

Levy remarked, “We were blown away by Sierra from the moment we met her – her once-in-a-generation voice, but also the feeling that when you are with her, truly anything can happen. We are super excited to be working with Sierra. It will be a wild ride!”

“I’m pickled pink, and it’s a big dill,” said Ferrell. “All the folks I’ve met at Rounder are kind, supportive, and enthusiastic about my gain to their roster. I’ve been writing a lot. Let’s make some music.”