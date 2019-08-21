99 NEIGHBORS RELEASE NEW SONG & VIDEO TITLED “RIPSTICK”

Vermont musical collective 99 Neighbors just unveiled a brand new track and video titled “Ripstick.” The latest offering follows the group’s recent Nice Work signing announcement, in partnership with Warner Records, and “Fake Pods” release, which garnered the attention of Complex, Billboard, Variety, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

The new black and white “Ripstick” visual finds the group in a secluded area along abandoned train tracks. A brawl erupts between the members, with each blow synchronized to match the song’s dynamic rhythm.

When speaking on the video’s inspiration, 99 Neighbors shared, “We felt like a fight scene represented the energy of the song well, but we also wanted to have fun with shooting a music video, so we did both.”

Check out “Ripstick” now and stay tuned for more to come!

ABOUT 99 NEIGHBORS:

99 Neighbors is a collaborative project founded by hip-hop vocalists Sam Paulino and HANKNATIVE along with producer Somba. The collective is the result of friends combining their efforts to maximize their unique abilities and includes additional members Swank, Aidan Ostby, Shane Kaseta, Jared Fier and Julian Segar-Reid (aka Juju), creating an awe-inspiring collective talent with unlimited creative expression and potential.