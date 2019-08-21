Jack Gray Announces North American Fall Tour With Maisie Peters

Starting this October, Jack Gray will join emerging U.K. starlet Maisie Peters on her first headlining North American tour. The tour will span both coasts and take the 20-year old multi-instrumentalist everywhere from New York City’s hallowed Mercury Lounge to The Troubadour in Los Angeles. This is Jack Gray’s second time on the road in the U.S., his first being a run of dates with Dean Lewis, and comes on the heels of a headlining tour in his native Australia.

Get tickets here: https://jackgraymusic.com/

The singer-songwriter and multi-genre experimentalist will play cuts from his recently released EP ‘Nights Like This’ (Warner Music Group), which made waves during its release earlier this summer. In support of the intimate collection of synth-ridden dreamscapes, Jack Gray played a showcase at The Standard East Village, his New York solo debut.

More on Jack Gray:

Blurring the lines between pop charisma, R&B swagger, and rock and roll propulsion, the collection showcases the young Australian’s deft hand as both a writer and producer, one with a preternatural knack for infectious hooks and emotionally resonant arrangements. Gray sings with a seemingly effortless intimacy, his easygoing demeanor often belying the relentless work ethic and minute attention to detail that goes into each of his tracks. Calling to mind contemporaries from Jack Garratt and James Blake to Frank Ocean and The 1975, his productions show little regard for traditional distinctions between acoustic and electronic elements, frequently combining both into an ambitiously modern blend that feels instantly familiar and boldly adventurous all at once.

PRAISE FOR JACK GRAY

“alt and adventurous” — IDOLATOR

“charismatic” — POPDUST

“unassuming pop star” — ALT CITIZEN

“an enthralling fusion of organic instrumentation and dynamic electronic synthesis” — ONES TO WATCH

Jack Gray 2019 U.S. FALL TOUR

*supporting Maisie Peters

Oct 7 — Mercury Lounge — New York, NY

Oct 9 – Velvet Underground – Toronto, ON

Oct 10 – Petit Campus – Montreal, QC

Oct 13 — Sonia’s — Cambridge, MA

Oct 14 — DC9 — Washington, D.C.

Oct 16 — Schubas Tavern — Chicago, IL

Oct 18 — The Basement — Nashville, TN

Oct 21 — The Troubadour — Los Angeles, CA

Oct 22 — Rickshaw Stop — San Francisco, CA