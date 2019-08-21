Sarah McQuaid Announces Tour Dates In U.S. and U.K.
Spain-born, American-raised and UK-based singer/songwriter Sarah McQuaid is heading out on the road again for 12 solid weeks of touring, with 35 shows in the USA and 22 in the UK (57 concerts in total), starting on September 6th and winding up back in her adopted home county of Cornwall on November 30th.
Produced by guitar legend Michael Chapman, Sarah’s fifth solo album If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous is distributed worldwide by Proper on LP as well as CD, and has received rave reviews worldwide: Dutch music magazine Heaven hailed it as “an early contender for folk album of 2018,” the UK’s fRoots said it was “a collection to savour” and the USA’s PopMatters called it “a gateway into a true innovator’s soul.”
“I’m really looking forward to getting out on the road again,” says the singer, who recently won a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ards International Guitar Festival; electric guitar, piano and drum also feature in her arsenal of instruments onstage.
“After the intensity of last year’s album-release touring, I made the decision not to do any long tours in the first half of this year,” Sarah continues, “although I did manage to get over to Ireland to perform at the Belfast Nashville Songwriters Festival, which was fantastic, and I’ve just come back from playing at a folk festival in Belgium.
“But it’s all been short little trips out, so it’ll be great to be finally getting my teeth into a proper tour. The US tour is coast-to-coast — we start off in North Carolina, then head northwest to Colorado via St Louis and on to Idaho and Oregon, then down into California, then back east again through Wyoming, Iowa, Illinois and Indiana to South Carolina and Virginia, then north up the east coast, finishing with a week of New England gigs – so we’ll see a massive range of different terrains and landscapes. I can’t wait!”
Tour dates are as follows (see http://www.sarahmcquaid.com/tour for details of addresses, times, ticket prices etc):
USA
Sep 6 Kernersville, NC: Paddison Memorial Branch Library
Sep 7 Gastonia, NC: Live @ Your Library
Sep 7 Black Mountain, NC: White Horse Black Mountain
Sep 9 St Louis, MO: Schlafly Library
Sep 12 Ridgway, CO: Sherbino Theater
Sep 13 Moab, UT: Moab Arts & Recreation Center (MARC)
Sep 14 Ephraim, UT: Ephraim Public Library
Sep 15 Liberty, UT: Mountain Arts and Music
Sep 17 Post Falls, ID: Jacklin Arts & Cultural Center
Sep 19 Roseburg, OR: Umpqua UU Congregation
Sep 20 Cottage Grove, OR: The Cottage Events Venue
Sep 21 Sweet Home, OR: Sweet Home Public Library
Sep 22 Bend, OR: Tumalo House Concerts
Sep 24 Cerritos, CA: Cerritos Library
Sep 26 Foster City, CA: Foster City Library
Sep 27 Penngrove, CA: House Concert
Sep 28 Kensington, CA: Hollander House Concerts
Sep 29 Redding, CA: The Bohemian Art Loft
Oct 2 Rawlins, WY: Rawlins Music Academy
Oct 3 Lusk, WY: Niobrara County Library
Oct 5 Des Moines, IA: Progressive Voices Concert Series
Oct 6 Bishop Hill, IL: Bishop Hill Creative Commons
Oct 7 Tell City, IN: Perry County Public Library
Oct 9 Blacksburg, SC: Blacksburg Library
Oct 9 Morganton, NC: Burke County Public Library
Oct 10 Rocky Mount, VA: Franklin County Public Library
Oct 12 Branford, CT: Branford Folk Coffeehouse
Oct 13 Beacon, NY: Towne Crier Cafe
Oct 14 Hillsborough, NJ: Somerset County Library – Hillsborough
Oct 15 West Brookfield, MA: Merriam-Gilbert Public Library
Oct 16 Keene, NH: Keene Public Library
Oct 17 Glens Falls, NY: Live! Folklife at Crandall Public Library
Oct 18 Essex, NY: Whallonsburg Grange Hall
Oct 19 Sharon, MA: Not Just Another Coffeehouse
Oct 20 Rockport, MA: House Concert
UK
Nov 1 Teignmouth: Pavilions Teignmouth
Nov 2 Praa Sands Community Centre
Nov 3 Ivybridge: Folk On The Moor
Nov 4 Blandford Forum: Chettle Village Hall
Nov 6 Preston: The Willows Folk Club
Nov 7 Caerleon Arts
Nov 8 Farnham Maltings
Nov 9 Box (Corsham): Schtumm Extra
Nov 10 Haverhill Arts Centre
Nov 12 Felton (Morpeth): Gallery Forty5
Nov 14 York: Black Swan Folk Club
Nov 15 Ulverston: Water Yeat Village Hall
Nov 16 Buxton: The Green Man Gallery
Nov 17 East Cowton Village Hall
Nov 18 Newcastle: The Bridge Folk Club
Nov 20 Leicester: The Musician
Nov 23 Northampton: Folk By The Green
Nov 24 Hardraw: The Green Dragon Inn
Nov 25 Stockport: The Green Room @ The Plaza
Nov 28 Luton: The Hat Factory
Nov 29 Tewkesbury: The Old Baptist Chapel
Nov 30 Liskeard: Sterts Studio
Full tour details are also displayed at http://www.pattynanmedia.com/index.html
Catalogue — Available on request to accredited media world wide
If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous
Walking Into White
The Plum Tree & The Rose
I Won’t Go Home ‘Til Morning
When Two Lovers Meet
Crow Coyote Buffalo (As the duo Mama – Zoë Pollock & Sarah McQuaid)
