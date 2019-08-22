Rob Mayes Releases Upbeat New Track, “Kiss The Night”

Actor-singer-songwriter, Rob Mayes, has premiered a first listen to his new release, “Kiss The Night” on Billboard.com (here). The multi-talented musician is set to release the song on Aug. 23.

“Kiss The Night” came to life as Mayes was sitting in his trailer on a movie set in Utah where he was inspired by watching the sunset above the mountain peaks. “I realized that’s my favorite time of day. When the sun starts to set and the evening is just around the corner and the night is just a sunset away. That feeling on a Friday night is better than anything,” commented Mayes.

Written by Rob Mayes, “Kiss The Night” follows his recent releases, “My Heart Is Bleeding,” “Road With No Lines” and his debut single, “Closer.” Produced by Smith Curry, David Axelrod; mixed by Billy Decker, and mastered by Andrew Mendelson, “Kiss The Night” is an ode to the feeling of anticipation on a Friday. “Everyone can relate to looking forward to having a cold one and letting loose after a long week. That feeling resonates with a lot of us. Having a drink and playing music on a Friday night is great, but it’s even better when you have someone to share it with.”

The actor and musician has kept busy in recent months traveling back-and-forth from LA to Nashville. Some days you can find him on a movie set in LA while other times you can find him at a recording studio in Nashville. Most recently, Mayes wrapped a movie titled “The Road Home For Christmas” in which he stars alongside Marla Sokoloff and Marie Osmond. The film tells the story of “Two rival musicians, Lindsay (Marla Sokoloff) and Wes (Rob Mayes), who perform in a dueling piano show, suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. During the drive, the mismatched pair find themselves surrounded by Santa conventioneers, saving a Christmas nativity play, performing onstage in Nashville with music royalty (Marie Osmond), and braving a massive snowstorm which just may lead them to making sweet music together.” – MyLifetime.com. Fans can expect to see the film during Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday campaign, which will run from Oct. 25 to Dec. 25. Throughout this time, Lifetime is set to premiere 28 original films to celebrate the season.

Mayes has released several singles over the course of 2019 including “Road With No Lines” which has garnered over 118K streams on Spotify, a bluesy track titled, “My Heart is Bleeding,” along with his debut single, “Closer.” Mayes has loved seeing the response to his recent releases, two of which have been featured on the Spotify editorial playlist, “New Music Nashville.” “Closer” has also received airplay from Country radio stations across the US. Mayes looks forward to continuing to release more of his music and has plans to release a full length EP this fall.

About Rob Mayes: Mayes is no stranger to the world of entertainment with careers in both music and acting. As an actor, Mayes was a series regular on ABC’s “Mistresses” and starred in the cult classic “John Dies at the End” with Paul Giamatti, which premiered at Sundance Film Festival. His other credits include Lifetime’s “The Client List” with Jennifer Love Hewitt and CW’s “Frequency” and “90210.” Other film credits include “Deep Blue Sea 2,” “Ice Castles,” “Burning Blue,” “The American Mall” opposite Nina Dobrev, “Melvin Smarty,” “Dangerous Matrimony,” “My Christmas Inn” opposite Tia Mowry, “Love for Christmas,” “Maybe I’m Fine,” “The House On The Hill” with Samaire Armstrong and FOX’s “Proven Innocent.” Most recently, Mayes wrapped a Western film titled, “A Soldier’s Heart” where he stars alongside Val Kilmer, AnnaLynne McCord and Jake Busey. The film is set for release later this year.

For more information on Rob Mayes, please visit https://www.rob-mayes.com/ and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.