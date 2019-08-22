NEW SINGLE FROM HONEY COUNTY AND SPENCER CRANDALL “UNDER YOUR INFLUENCE” FEATURED ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK’S
Cali-Country trio, Honey County continues to impress with the release of their new song “Under Your Influence” with Nashville-based riser, Spencer Crandall. The new single, along with their 2018 release “Love Someone” will be featured in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner this evening. “Under Your Influence” was penned by the band’s Dani Rose along with JP Williams and Maks Gabriel and can be downloaded and streamed now. Taste of Country premiered the song yesterday calling it “cathartic” and “romantic.”
“We’ve been longtime fans of music supervisor Andrea von Foerster (500 Days of Summer) and the creator of ‘Yellowstone,’ Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water). When Andrea first told us about a new show she was working on starring Kevin Costner as a ranch owner, and that we might be a good fit musically, I played it cool but I was freaking out inside,” commented Dani Rose. “We’re so grateful to Andrea and Taylor for giving us a platform on a hit show that educates viewers not only on conserving the natural beauty of our national parks but also exposes them to new music interwoven creatively within a twisted plot. We can’t wait to watch the rest of Season 2 and the hopeful demise of the Beck Brothers.”
“I’m so excited about this new single! It’s very rewarding to have a song featured on a huge show like ‘Yellowstone,’” said Spencer Crandall, “I loved getting to work with Honey County and I can’t wait to hear what the fans think of ‘Under Your Influence’!”
The Boot recently featured them in "Who Are Honey County? 5 Things You Need to Know."
Honey County Tour Dates:
Sept. 6-7 – Pomona, Calif. – LA County Fair
Sept. 8 – Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara Country Music Festival
Sept. 18 – Napa, Calif. – Benefit Show w/ Danica Patrick
Oct. 11 – Temecula, Calif. – Wilson Creek Winery w/ Lauren Alaina
Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Outer Harbor/Berth 46 – Country Freedom Festival
Oct. 30 – Anaheim, Calif. – The Ranch
Nov. 2 – Powhattan, Kan. – Sac & Fox Casino
Nov. 9 – Decatur, Ill. – Millikan University
Nov. 23-24 – Brisbane, Australia – Hometown Fest
About Honey County
Rooted in three-part vocal harmonies, southern twang, and pop hooks, Honey County is a female country trio featuring the stacked voices, songwriting and layered guitar work of bandmates Dani Rose, Devon Jane and Katie Stump. As one of Rolling Stone’s “Top 10 Artists You Need To Know,” the band has maintained a busy schedule both onstage and in the studio, sharing shows with artists like Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen and Easton Corbin. With a prestigious placement of their song “Love Someone” featured in an episode of CMT’s “Nashville” this past summer, and the remix of “Los Angeles” on the NFL Network, the band is continuously working on new music fresh off the release of their EP, High on the Radio, in February 2019. At Stagecoach 2019, Honey County debuted “Country Strong” an “anthemic tribute” [Rolling Stone], to those affected by the Route 91 and Borderline shootings. The song went on to receive critical acclaim and be supported by Apple Music, Spotify, Radio Disney Country and more. A portion of the proceeds continue to be donated to ACM Lifting Lives. Their music can be heard frequently on Radio Disney Country, an early supporter of the band. Visit honeycounty.com for more information.