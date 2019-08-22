NEW SINGLE FROM HONEY COUNTY AND SPENCER CRANDALL “UNDER YOUR INFLUENCE” FEATURED ON PARAMOUNT NETWORK’S

Cali-Country trio, Honey County continues to impress with the release of their new song “Under Your Influence” with Nashville-based riser, Spencer Crandall. The new single, along with their 2018 release “Love Someone” will be featured in the Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner this evening. “Under Your Influence” was penned by the band’s Dani Rose along with JP Williams and Maks Gabriel and can be downloaded and streamed now. Taste of Country premiered the song yesterday calling it “cathartic” and “romantic.”

“We’ve been longtime fans of music supervisor Andrea von Foerster (500 Days of Summer) and the creator of ‘Yellowstone,’ Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water). When Andrea first told us about a new show she was working on starring Kevin Costner as a ranch owner, and that we might be a good fit musically, I played it cool but I was freaking out inside,” commented Dani Rose. “We’re so grateful to Andrea and Taylor for giving us a platform on a hit show that educates viewers not only on conserving the natural beauty of our national parks but also exposes them to new music interwoven creatively within a twisted plot. We can’t wait to watch the rest of Season 2 and the hopeful demise of the Beck Brothers.”

“I’m so excited about this new single! It’s very rewarding to have a song featured on a huge show like ‘Yellowstone,’” said Spencer Crandall, “I loved getting to work with Honey County and I can’t wait to hear what the fans think of ‘Under Your Influence’!”

Honey County Tour Dates:

Sept. 6-7 – Pomona, Calif. – LA County Fair

Sept. 8 – Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara Country Music Festival

Sept. 18 – Napa, Calif. – Benefit Show w/ Danica Patrick

Oct. 11 – Temecula, Calif. – Wilson Creek Winery w/ Lauren Alaina

Oct. 19 – Los Angeles, Calif. – Outer Harbor/Berth 46 – Country Freedom Festival

Oct. 30 – Anaheim, Calif. – The Ranch

Nov. 2 – Powhattan, Kan. – Sac & Fox Casino

Nov. 9 – Decatur, Ill. – Millikan University

Nov. 23-24 – Brisbane, Australia – Hometown Fest