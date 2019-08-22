ALTER BRIDGE “TAKE THE CROWN” WITH LYRIC VIDEO FOR LATEST SONG FROM THE UPCOMING ALBUM WALK THE SKY

As the debut single “Wouldn’t You Rather” continues to climb the Active Rock charts and on the heels of the recently-released, fan favorite “Pay No Mind,” Alter Bridge have unveiled another track from their upcoming release Walk The Sky (October 18th via Napalm Records). “Take The Crown” is now available on all digital service providers around the globe and an inspiring lyric video for the track can be seen here: https://youtu.be/YG3QxwA7i34. The song, which is sure to be an addition to the band’s live set, opens with the rallying cry lyric “So sorry, so sorry, but you’re going down.” The song is quintessential Alter Bridge and showcases the musicianship that has won Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums, fans around the globe.

For over 15 years, Alter Bridge has been a band known for blurring the line between hard rock and heavy metal. Recorded in a way never done before, the album was born from complete song ideas created by Kennedy and Tremonti. These songs would then be worked on by the entire band to create the fourteen songs that would make Walk The Sky the listening experience it is. This varies from the band’s previous method going back to their sophomore release Blackbird where Kennedy and Tremonti would combine individual ideas and riffs alongside producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette to form some of the band’s most revered songs. From the opening vocal melody on “One Life” to the moving finale of “Dying Light,” Alter Bridge have created a formidable addition to their music catalog. Songs like “Godspeed,” “Native Son” and “Walking On The Sky” are sure to be early additions to the live set. “Forever Falling” also marks a lead vocal return from Tremonti with Kennedy taking the chorus as done previously on the Fortress favorite “Waters Rising.” The debut single “Wouldn’t You Rather” currently sits in the Top 25 at Active Rock. The video for the single has been viewed over a million times and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/bAz1vYAwVKE.

The album is now available for pre-order at https://smarturl.it/WalkTheSky.