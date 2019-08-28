RIKER LYNCH Debuts New Music Project Riker And The Beachcombers With “Sex On The Beach”

Riker Lynch introduces his new music project Riker and The Beachcombers today with his debut single “Sex On The Beach.” The track, co-written by his brothers Rocky and Ross Lynch, friend Ellington Ratliff, and produced by Rocky Lynch, impeccably embodies what Riker intended the project to be – laid back, tropical pop music.

“I chose ‘Sex On The Beach’ as the debut single because I felt it introduced the project perfectly – not only because of title of the song, which is clearly very tropical but sonically it’s got this beach, trop-pop thing, and I’m so excited about it,” Riker told Idolator in a recenter interview. “My brother, Rocky, absolutely nailed the production on this.”

The visual – co-directed by Riker and Gordy De St. Jeor and starring Riker’s fiancé Savannah Latimer – premiered yesterday on Idolator, who penned the track “an appropriately sexy and tropical affair.”

WATCH THE “SEX ON THE BEACH” OFFICIAL VIDEO HERE.

STREAM/DOWNLOAD TO “SEX ON THE BEACH” HERE.

About Riker and The Beachcombers:

Riker Lynch, primarily known as one of the members of the band R5, is bringing trop-rock to 2019. Riker and The Beachcombers is simply a rockin’ beach party. It’s got all the feel good vibes of a great beach playlist, including reggae grooves with influences from O.A.R., McFly, The Beach Boys, and Matchbox Twenty.

Riker has attracted a very dedicated fanbase touring the world with R5 and and can also be seen playing bass for The Driver Era. “The Beachcombers is my passion music project.” says Riker. “It’s everything I love, tropical islands, the beach, good vibes, fun music, rum, tequila, pretty much anything island like and summery. I want people to feel like they’re on vacation and they just happen to get a concert while they’re there.”

