9th ANNUAL JAKE OWEN HOMEMADE WEEKEND BENEFITING THE JAKE OWEN FOUNDATION RETURNS TO VERO BEACH NOVEMBER 1st & 2nd

Multi-Platinum entertainer Jake Owen today announced the return of his annual Vero Beach charity event benefiting the Jake Owen Foundation. Now in its 9th year, The Jake Owen Homemade Weekend will take place on November 1st and 2nd in Owen’s hometown of Vero Beach, Florida and will include a one night only special acoustic concert event featuring Jake Owen, a collection of the most accomplished songwriters in Nashville, and special guest Jimmy Buffett, performing a short set.

Also joining Owen for the special acoustic concert on November 2nd are Matt Stell, Larry Fleet, Craig Wiseman, Dean Dillon, Mac McAnally and Scotty Emerick. In addition to the weekend’s acoustic concert event featuring several milestone artists and award-winning songwriters, Owen’s annual charity weekend will include his annual golf tournament, a silent auction, and more. For more information and details on Jake Owen’s Annual Homemade Weekend Benefiting the Jake Owen Foundation, including the latest itinerary details and ticket on-sale information, visit www.jakeowenfoundation.org.

Founded in 2010, The Jake Owen Foundation is committed to helping people, in the places they call home. The Jake Owen Foundation is a nationally active charitable organization, with a local approach. The 2018 Jake Owen Foundation Benefit continued the successful history of increasing awareness and raising revenues for the Foundations’ mission to assist youth nationwide through St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Boys & Girls Club of Indian River County, and other local charities. To date, the Jake Owen Foundation has raised more than $1.6 million since its’ first fundraiser in Vero Beach.

A Platinum-certified Big Loud recording artist, Owen has seven #1 songs, numerous #1 albums and Multi-Platinum hits to his name. The chart-topping entertainer’s latest album, GREETINGS FROM… JAKE, garnered Owen’s seventh #1 hit and debuted with more than 154,000 album equivalents by release. The singer/songwriter continues to earn critical acclaim, with critics praising GREETINGS FROM…JAKE as a “country-grounded odyssey” (Billboard) that “unveils new layers of his artistry” (Sounds Like Nashville). Owen’s latest single “Homemade,” is currently climbing the country radio charts. GREETINGS FROM…JAKE, follows the singer/songwriter’s hit albums AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and 4 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart, and the chart-topping album Barefoot Blue Jean Night, which produced four consecutive #1 hits including his 2X PLATINUM anthem title- track “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” as well as the PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away.”