Reach Records Artist, Wande Presents: No Limits

Dubbed as a top six Christian hip hop rapper to know in 2019 by USA Today and the only female recognized in the category—Reach Records recording artist, Wande has had an explosive year! With her unique flow, infectious personality and strong work ethic; The Nigerian born and Texas raised lyricist wowed the team at Reach to become the first woman signed to the roster this past spring. Today, Wande is set to captivate audiences again with the release of her brand new double single,

“No Limits”. Produced by Jesse Calentine, “No Limits” features back-to-back tracks: “No Cap” & “No Ceilings.” Diverse in delivery but aligned with one message, “No Limits” ultimately declares: with God there’s no stopping Wande! “No Limits” further solidifies Wande as a top contender in the genre and is available today everywhere digital music is sold.

Along with the audio, the “Blessed Up” rapper drops two dynamic music videos today in support of the “No Limits” release. Directed by Swerve TV, the lively visuals showcase Wande’s high energy and dancing skills. Check out the “No Cap” & “No Ceilings” videos here.

Stream/Purchase the No Limits Release Today!

About Wande

Wande, born Yewande Isola, is a budding Hip Hop artist dynamic performer, Austin, TX native that is here to inspire. Using her infectious rap skills and personality, she accomplished an impressive 11-song release cycle in 2018 that featured a mix of features and original songs, earning her a Rapzilla.com Freshman nod for 2018, and launching her rap career. The momentum culminated in her being offered a recording contract offer from Reach Records where she worked as an A&R administrator and would become the first woman artist in the label’s 16 year legacy. In 2019, USA Today recognized her as a top six Christian hop hop artist to know. “My faith is the core of my music. It’s the reason behind what I do and without it my music wouldn’t be the same.”