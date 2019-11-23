The Imaginaries Release Hometown Christmas
Oklahoma husband / wife Americana duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), released Hometown Christmas.
Please listen / download it HERE or listen on Spotify HERE
The album features 13 tracks of covers and originals (see track listing below), including the title track “Hometown Christmas” – watch a special acoustic video for the song HERE, which they debuted on FOX’s Living Oklahoma. Their holiday songs have been featured in numerous Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, in rotation at restaurants/retailers like a Macy’s, FedEx, Walgreens, Panera Bread, and Kohl’s, and on the radio throughout the world.
WATCH all other videos for the album here:
“First Thing On My Christmas List” (original): https://youtu.be/x8xjyyHp180
“Happiest of Holidays” (original): https://youtu.be/rlcSTsjbeuU
“When I’m Home” (original): https://youtu.be/0gXVcUYSRr0
“Christmas Time Is Here” https://youtu.be/9lX6gxyAwF8
“Merry Christmas Baby”: https://youtu.be/0Sk51F3-wI0
Hometown Christmas Track Listing:
- First Thing On My Christmas List
- Happiest of Holidays
- Merry Christmas, Baby
- Hometown Christmas
- Christmastime Again
- Jingle Bell Rock
- Christmas Time Is Here
- White Christmas
- Baby, It’s Cold Outside
- Up On The Housetop
- Kiss for Christmas
- When I’m Home
- First Thing On My Christmas List (Reprise)