The Imaginaries Release Hometown Christmas

Oklahoma husband / wife Americana duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), released Hometown Christmas

Please listen / download it HERE or listen on Spotify HERE

The album features 13 tracks of covers and originals (see track listing below), including the title track “Hometown Christmas” – watch a special acoustic video for the song  HERE, which they debuted on FOX’s Living Oklahoma. Their holiday songs have been featured in numerous Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, in rotation at restaurants/retailers like a Macy’s, FedEx, Walgreens, Panera Bread, and Kohl’s, and on the radio throughout the world.

WATCH all other videos for the album here:

“First Thing On My Christmas List” (original): https://youtu.be/x8xjyyHp180

“Happiest of Holidays” (original): https://youtu.be/rlcSTsjbeuU

“When I’m Home” (original): https://youtu.be/0gXVcUYSRr0

“Christmas Time Is Here” https://youtu.be/9lX6gxyAwF8

“Merry Christmas Baby”: https://youtu.be/0Sk51F3-wI0

Hometown Christmas Track Listing:

  1. First Thing On My Christmas List
  2. Happiest of Holidays
  3. Merry Christmas, Baby
  4. Hometown Christmas
  5. Christmastime Again
  6. Jingle Bell Rock
  7. Christmas Time Is Here
  8. White Christmas
  9. Baby, It’s Cold Outside
  10. Up On The Housetop
  11. Kiss for Christmas
  12. When I’m Home
  13. First Thing On My Christmas List (Reprise)