The Imaginaries Release Hometown Christmas

Oklahoma husband / wife Americana duo, The Imaginaries, Shane Henry (guitar, vocals) and Maggie McClure (keys, piano, vocals), released Hometown Christmas.

Please listen / download it HERE or listen on Spotify HERE

The album features 13 tracks of covers and originals (see track listing below), including the title track “Hometown Christmas” – watch a special acoustic video for the song HERE, which they debuted on FOX’s Living Oklahoma. Their holiday songs have been featured in numerous Hallmark Channel Christmas movies, in rotation at restaurants/retailers like a Macy’s, FedEx, Walgreens, Panera Bread, and Kohl’s, and on the radio throughout the world.

WATCH all other videos for the album here:

“First Thing On My Christmas List” (original): https://youtu.be/x8xjyyHp180

“Happiest of Holidays” (original): https://youtu.be/rlcSTsjbeuU

“When I’m Home” (original): https://youtu.be/0gXVcUYSRr0

“Christmas Time Is Here” https://youtu.be/9lX6gxyAwF8

“Merry Christmas Baby”: https://youtu.be/0Sk51F3-wI0

Hometown Christmas Track Listing: