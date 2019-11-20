Final Lineup Announced For Scott Hamilton & Friends At Bridgestone Arena To Include Kenny Loggins, Gavin DeGraw And More

Want one of the best seats for the for the Scott Hamilton & Friends Ice Show at the Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, November 24, 2019.? Get your tickets now!

SCOTT HAMILTON will be joined by 9x GRAMMY Award winner, SHERYL CROW as in an 80s style celebration of the 35th anniversary of Scott’s Olympic gold medal win. Together, they’ll welcome to the stage and ice, performances by figure skaters with a combined 20+ Olympic medals, performing simultaneously to live music performances by an all-star line-up!

2019 musical guests include:

• GRAMMY award winning artist, KENNY LOGGINS

• Multi-platinum singer/songwriter, GAVIN DEGRAW

• American Music Award-winning band MERCYME

• Critically acclaimed country trio, RUNAWAY JUNE

• Former lead singer of Kansas, JOHN ELEFANTE

• JONATHAN CAIN of legendary rock group, Journey

• All backed by highly acclaimed Nashville touring, recording and songwriting veterans, SIXWIRE

This year, figure skaters include:

• Olympic Ice Dancing Gold Medalists and Dancing with the Stars champion MERYL DAVIS and her partner Olympic Ice Dancing Gold Medalist CHARLIE WHITE

• 2x Olympic Pairs Gold Medalist KATIA GORDEEVA

• Ice Dance World Medalists KAITLYN WEAVER and ANDREW POJE

• Olympic Silver Medalist JEFFREY BUTTLE

• 2x U.S. Ladies National Champion ALISSA CZISNY

• U.S. Ladies National Champion MIRAI NAGASU

• U.S. National Pairs Champions ASHLEY CAIN-GRIBBLE and TIMOTHY LE DUC

• U.S. National Men’s Champion RYAN BRADLEY

• U.S. National Men’s Champion MAX AARON

• 8x British National Men’s Champion STEVEN COUSINS

