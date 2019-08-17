RANDY TRAVIS RELEASES SINGLE “LEAD ME HOME,” WINS AUDIOFILE EARPHONES AWARD FOR AUDIOBOOK OF MEMOIR
Randy Travis continues to deliver to his fans with a new single from the Warner Archives, “Lead Me Home.” In true Travis style, he takes his traditional country roots and combines them with bluegrass influences. Following “One in a Row,” this is one of a select few singles to be released since a massive stroke in 2013, which has affected his ability to perform.
“Lead Me Home” was recorded years before the stroke but was never widely released to audiences, only offered as an exclusive on iTunes. In the song, Travis sings about how he needs the love of a woman, surely singing with his wife, Mary, in mind.
“Mary was having to make life-or-death decisions about my situation all on her own, trusting God to guide her,” said Randy Travis in his memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life.
Travis’ memoir recently won AudioFile Magazine’s coveted “Earphones Award” for the audiobook narration by Rory Feek. The award is given out monthly to “titles that excel in narrative voice and style, characterizations, suitability to audio, and enhancement of the text.” The memoir takes readers behind the music, with candid, never-before-told details, of his troubled youth full of drinking and stealing cars, a tense relationship with his father and the rollercoaster ride of more than 40 years in the music and acting industry. With the help of New York Times Best-Selling Author, Ken Abraham, and Travis’ wife Mary, this memoir recounts the singer’s journey of perseverance and redemption from his early childhood memories up until the book was penned, recovering from a life-changing stroke and painful divorce, enjoying the life he was given and learning to “sing a new song.” The book can be purchased at various retailers as well as www.foreverandeveramenbook.com.
For more information about Forever and Ever, Amen and everything Randy Travis, please visit www.RandyTravis.com.
Current Book Tour Dates:
Sept. 8 – Brandon, Fla. – Books-A-Million
Sept. 14 – Nashville, Tenn. – Madame Tussaud’s at Opry Mills Mall
Sept. 20 – Concord Mills, N.C. – Books-A-Million at Concord Mills Mall
About Randy Travis
With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 11 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People’s Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors. In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: “On the Other Hand” (1986), “Forever and Ever Amen” (1987) and “Three Wooden Crosses” (2002). To date, he has 22 No. 1 singles, 31 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit. Four of his albums are Gold Records. Four are Platinum. One has gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN. He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing. With the help of author Ken Abraham, he released his critically-acclaimed memoir in 2019, Forever and Ever, Amen. For more information please visit RandyTravis.com.