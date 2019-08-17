Indyamarie Drops Her Epic New Single, Love Me!

Find out how Drake discovered the young starlet, life after dating Chris Brown, and her upcoming music with rapper Trippie Redd and Diplo!

Lyric Video: https://youtu.be/x2ru3vr24BU

Indyamarie’s new single, Love Me, is a Hollywood tale of falling for a bad boy who doesn’t love the way one deserves to be loved. The song is about empowering people to love themselves and to rise above relationships that are unhealthy. Indy’s beautiful voice is reminiscent to that of famed pop star, Halsey and her iconic face to a young Lisa Bonet.

Although this young starlet is no stranger to highly publicized relationships, Indyamarie prefers to keep her private life quiet and we’ll have to guess who the songs are about. Currently Indy is working on her EP which is set to release next year. She writes most of her music but loves collaborating with other songwriters and producers. Indy has written for rapper PnB Rock and has upcoming hit records with superstar artist Trippie Redd and famed DJ and producer, Diplo.

Background:

Indyamarie was born and raised from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She got her big break in the modeling world at the age of 15 and became the face of global campaigns for Apple, Adidas, Puma, Urban Decay, Uggs, Journeys, Sprite, and many more!

Follow Indyamarie:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/indyamarie

Facebook: www.facebook.com/iamindyamarie

Twitter: www.twitter.com/eiramaydnl

YouTube: https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCfa3mIZn9eristGs17y_VIg

SnapChat: Indya.Marie