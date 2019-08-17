KELLEIGH BANNEN RELEASES NEW SONG “BOYS DON’T CRY” OFF HER HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED ALBUM FAVORITE COLORS

Singer/Songwriter and Podcast Host Kelleigh Bannen is releasing “Boys Don’t Cry,” a track off her highly-anticipated album Favorite Colors, due out on Oct. 11th. “Boys Don’t Cry” is about picking yourself up after a breakup and moving on, and was written by Bannen, Todd Clark and Jason Saenz. To hear the full song along with previously released “Deluxe,” and “Faith In You” or to pre-order Favorite Colors, click (HERE).

“Boys Don’t Cry” is a cross between a breakup anthem and a letter to my younger self. At a certain point, you just have to decide to move on. If he’s not spending his time thinking about you, don’t waste another second of your life thinking about him. This song is about that, and it’s a lighthearted way to encourage your friends to get up, get it and start moving on,” said Bannen.

Bannen launched a playful social media campaign to coincide with the release of the song, encouraging influencers to share some of their favorite breakup movie titles, guilty pleasures and more. She’s received early support across social media and fans can join in on the campaign by visiting Bannen’s instagram (HERE) *see attached graphics.

Favorite Colors features 14 songs, all of which Bannen co-wrote and is loaded with the type of wit, playfulness and fierceness that Bannen is known for. Lead track “Deluxe” was featured by CMT, Rolling Stone’s 10 Best Songs To Hear Now and The Boot’s Songs You Have To Hear. Favorite Colors includes Bannen’s much-loved and critically-acclaimed trio of songs; “John Who,” “Happy Birthday” and “The Joneses,” all of which debuted simultaneously on Sirius XM’s The Highway. Most recently, People.com premiered the music video for the empowering, fan-favorite song “Faith In You,” that details the story of boxing champion Heather Hardy “The Heat.” View it here: https://bit.ly/2H4HSBv.

ABOUT KELLEIGH BANNEN

Bannen’s tell-it-like-it-is approach in her songwriting and her unapologetic style has garnered a groundswell of support from fans and industry insiders and press including NPR who named her as one of “25 music-makers adopting varied approaches at varied stages of their careers…offering a …revealing portrait of how country adjusted in 2018– and, for that matter, how it might look going forward.” CMT called her an artist that, “…has never compromised the integrity of her sound or her point of view as a storyteller” andTaste Of Country added, “Bannen is an artist who is always equipped with a determined story to tell.” The multi-faceted singer/songwriter and artist is also the host and producer of podcast This Nashville Life, which was featured by The Washington Post, NPR’s On Point and on iTunes as ‘New & Noteworthy.’ This Nashville Life has quickly gained popularity and includes guest interviews, industry tips and insights from music business executives and creatives. Fans can tune into This Nashville Life and listen to the recently released Season 3 episodes and more by visiting ThisNashvilleLife.com. For more information, visit kelleighbannen.com/.